Lewis Schenk Shares 3 Important Reasons Why Companies Need a Media Presence in 2021

(Photo : Peta Rudd Photography)

PR, also known as Public relations is an essential part of business growth. However, it is often overlooked by entrepreneurs & businesses owners - whether that's due to the overpriced, dinosaur-age PR company model, or the lack of results that can ensue from not choosing a good company to work with. Regardless of all this, many opportunities are being passed over due to a lack of PR, and a digital footprint online.

One such founder who's made it their mission to make PR great again, Lewis Schenk, the founder and CEO of Boost Media Agency.

"By definition, PR is a strategic communication process that builds mutually beneficial relationships between organizations and the public. It is the perfect way to build trust, credibility, and authority, and also to build your digital footprint to position your brand for long-term success" Lewis explains.

Here, Lewis shares 3 key reasons as to why PR needs to be a part of your marketing strategy in 2021.

Building Trust

With competition at an all-time high, and trust at an all-time low, how can you ensure you're not losing out? Particularly for businesses just starting out, trying to tell people how good they are doesn't really get them anywhere. What consumers and our audiences care about, is what others say about you.

Not to mention, people will only associate you with the places where they've heard information about you from - leaving you at the mercy of the level of social proof you currently have. If you're not building trust with your audience through social proof, you're missing out big time.

Building a Digital Footprint

In the competitive market of today, having an online presence is of utmost importance. Particularly, in the form of a digital footprint. "Let's say a potential client was to google both you, and your biggest competitor. Let's also say your competitors had dozens of notable news articles flooding the first page, and you had nothing but a website and Facebook account - who do you think they'd choose?" Lewis explains.

Having a great business is no longer enough. You need real, solid social proof in the form of both testimonials and PR

Increasing Conversions

The buying decision has already been made before someone gets on the phone with you. You've probably been on a call with a prospect, and they are really excited about your business proposition. However, they're too scared to pull the trigger, as they don't fully trust you - yet. Using PR is one way to handle this objection, which is one of the ways to increase conversions.

The other way is now being leveraged by some of the biggest brands in the world as a way of increasing conversions on their ads. By adding the logo of Forbes, or Entrepreneur, Auspreneur, etc, there are huge increases in the number of people who click. The same applies to websites, funnels, landing pages, etc. Without an 'as seen on' section, you could be missing out on over 40% of the business.

In the competitive environment of business in 2021, you need to do everything you can to stand out. To learn more about how Boost Media can elevate your brand and make you the envy of your competitors, visit their website.

