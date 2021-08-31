Labor Day Deals 2021: Best Gadgets to Buy From Best Buy, HP, and MORE

Labor Day Sales 2021 is fast approaching.

On Sept. 6, we would witness another round of deals from the biggest retailers in the country, including Best Buy, Walmart, and more.

For those who are looking for the best gadgets for the upcoming school days, here are the things that you should look out for in the next few days.

Labor Day Deals For 2021

According to a report by LaptopMag on Monday, Aug. 30, the Labor Day Sale event for this year will offer up to 56% discount on Lenovo laptops.

For the tablets, the users can enjoy up to 70% off.

Additionally, the tech giant will also sell various computer accessories, including keyboards, mice, headphones, monitors, and more for a slashed price of 89%.

Besides Lenovo, HP is joining the Labor Day sale, which will last until Sept. 12.

The tech shop will offer a 52% discount to select items including laptops and monitors. Furthermore, you can also use the coupon "HP21LDS5" to save another 5% for the product/s that you will buy.

For those who are looking for the best available smart TVs out there, Best Buy is now offering a huge discount of up to $500 for high-tech televisions.

In the upcoming days, it is expected that Walmart will release the list of sale items for the Labor Day sale.

Best Laptops For Labor Day Sales

ThinkPad X13: is now $683 at Lenovo ( former price $1,909). Type "THINKLABORDAYPSALE" for a 50% discount coupon.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is now $1,689 at Lenovo (former price $3,379). Type "THINKLABORDAYPSALE" for a 50% discount coupon.

HP Pavilion Laptop 13t is now $579 at HP ($200 discount). Previously $779.

HP Laptop 15t: is now $549 at HP ($170 discount). Previously $779.

Best Tablets For Labor Day Sales

Apple iPad Air is available at Best Buy for $499. (originally $599.) Save $100.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 is available at Amazon for $999. (originally $1,099).

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is available at Lenovo for $399. (originally $499). Save an extra $160 for a coupon "TABBUSTERS."

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab is available at Lenovo for $215 (originally $269). Save $59.

Best Monitors and Smart TVs For Labor Day Sales

HP M24fw FHD Monitor is now $159 at HP. (formerly $209). Save $50.

Dell S2721Q 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor is now $315 at Dell (formerly $450). Save $185.

LG OLED 4K Smart TV Deals offers up to $500 discount at Best Buy

TCL Smart TV Deals offers up to a discount starting from $179 at Best Buy

Best Headphones for Labor Day Sales

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is now $152 at Amazon (originally $199). Save $47.

Apple AirPods Pro is now $189 at Amazon (originally $249). Save $59.

Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds is now $25 at Lenovo (originally $50). Type the coupon "TABBUSTERS" to activate the discount.

Sony WH-1000XM4 is now $278 at PC Richard's (originally $349). Save $72.

You can also check the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 deals as well as the recent Best Buy 4K TV deals.

