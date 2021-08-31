Top U40 Finance Entrepreneurs to watch in 2021

(Photo : pixabay)

Young entrepreneurs continue to take over the world! Under the age of 40, educated and with work experience as an employee, people launch their successful start-ups in various fields: from cosmetics manufacturing to super - modern robots production. But more often young entrepreneurs choose the field of finance to organize their own company. Combining cutting-edge technology with traditional and digital finance, startuppers create unique products to deal with major consumer issues. We have collected the top young entrepreneurs who launched their own projects in the field of finance and have already achieved significant success.

Alexander Mamasidikov, co-founder and CMO of MinePlex

Young and successful entrepreneur Alexander Mamasidikov is well known in the CIS countries, due to the first mobile cryptobanking launch, enjoyed by tens of thousands of people today. Alexander began his career as a marketer, so he knows exactly how to study market demand and offer innovative solutions that will definitely become in demand among consumers. He applied his knowledge and experience to create a cryptobank MinePlex, combining traditional and digital finance in one mobile platform.

Thanks to MinePlex solutions, tens of thousands of people around the world can use cryptocurrency in their daily life. The cryptobank functionality allows you to instantly convert digital coins into fiat money and pay for goods and services at any point of sale with bank payment terminals. And recently MinePlex launched the world's first cryptocurrency marketplace, where you can purchase advanced equipment and accessories for Plex tokens.

In any area of my activity, the main task for me was to help users in solving current market problems. At the epicenter of crypto boom and the following crypto winter, I saw the industry plagued by a shortage of quality financial services and their popularization among ordinary non-banking users in remote corners of the world. That was the starting point for MinePleх, says Alexander Mamasidikov.

Alexander Kulitski, founder of Smart IT

Alexander is the owner of Smart IT company he founded with a group of close friends while studying at university. Smart IT creates custom software and web applications for small and medium businesses, and also provides development teams and support specialists for renowned enterprises around the world. Together with the Smart IT team, Alex became a co-founder of the first online ticketing service in his country. He also played a key role in planning and creating service software. The business scaled quickly and became profitable. It remains the largest and most popular online and vending machine ticketing service in the country so far. In his spare time Alexander is in Minsk or in San Francisco.

Maxym Babych

Maxym Babych is the CEO of SpdLoad, a startup development company based in Kharkov, Ukraine. The company helps startups launch their products and build software applications. Maxym created SpdLoad in 2013. Today he has over 20 successful products in SaaS and Marketplace sectors, as well as several of his own products. SpdLoad has been declared as one of the Top 20 Web Developers on Clutch. Maxym is a serial entrepreneur and IT professional. As a startup advisor at Startup Chile, the largest business accelerator in South America and Startplatz - a local startup incubator in Cologne, he helps early stage startups set up and scale up business processes.

Pedro Espinoza

Pedro David Espinoza is a successful entrepreneur from Peru. In 2012 he received a scholarship to attend the University of California at Berkeley. In addition, Pedro David enrolled in classes at Stanford University, where he studied Management Sciences, Engineering and Entrepreneurship. In his engineering course at Stanford, he founded SmileyGo, a platform that helps companies invest in non-profit organizations. Pedro David Espinoza gave a lecture at TED in Georgetown University, where he talked about his path to success. Today Pedro David is on the boards of directors of non-profit organizations, corporations, advises startups, and holds project presentations.

Waylon Chin

Waylon Ian Chin - Chairman and CEO of First Serve Partners, a Miami-based venture company that includes business leaders, pop culture influencers, current and former professional athletes. The company invests in sports, media and entertainment. Besides, the company actively cooperates with millennials and generation Z representatives, who are the main consumers of First Serve Partners' client services.

These entrepreneurs proved by their own example that nothing is impossible in life. The key is to believe in yourself and in your idea, to move confidently towards achieving the goal.

