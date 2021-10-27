Top 3 Windows 10, 11 Reset Tools

Forgetting one's password is a bummer. It may lead to a lot of hassle for the user, especially when urgent work needs to be done or the computer is of utmost need for one's purpose.

It is not easy to go to a technician and have your computer unlocked, especially since many questions arise and proof of ownership is necessary before opening the device. People would then resort to DIY methods and browse the internet for "what is the best Windows 10, Windows 11 password reset tool?"

A lot of software offers this type of service. People who are in a rush would easily get tricked or scammed into thinking that other software can remove the password of the computer, eventually wasting their time, money, and resources.

Users should opt for the trusted names in the industry, and one that comes to mind is PassFab 4WinKey, which also provides a wide array of helpful guides for users to navigate their way when accessing one's computer.

PassFab 4WinKey

Resetting Windows 10 or any other Windows operating system computers is a nasty business. It may be one of the most challenging jobs to do when owning a computer, especially if you are not adept at navigating your way in one.

However, with PassFab's Windows 10 password reset tool, users can skip the hassle, get into fixing their computers in no time, and use it right away for its supposed purpose.

A computer may be an old one to be given to family members or friends or to be donated to those in need. In these cases, of course, users would also need to have it unlocked before giving it away. However, that does not mean users would need to go to technicians and pay a massive sum for this. They can always use the PassFab 4WinKey reset tool to take care of that.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Easy to use

Accessible

Supports Windows and Mac Operating Systems

Can remove passwords legitimately

Does not need jailbreak nor hack

Cons

Confusing at first

Instructions are somehow vague in-app

Needs CD/Disk to Reset Password via BIOS

Why PassFab 4WinKey?

What PassFab 4WinKey offers is a free Windows 10 and 11 password reset tool, along with password reset software for Windows 10. It would guide users every step of the way. They do not have to be professionals to do this and would not take a majority of their time doing so.

Provided that users follow the instructions every step of the way, nothing would go wrong. They can reset the password without the risk of deleting files or applications installed on the computer.

Users only need a separate Windows 10 password reset tool USB or reset disk where the file is downloaded to burn the system to reset the password via the BIOS. It is important to follow this requirement to continue with the reset that the system would make. After doing so, the process would be done, and a new password can be set for security purposes.

How To Use?

Step 1: Create Windows Password Reset Disk

Download, install, and launch PassFab 4WinKey from another accessible PC or Mac, not your locked computer. You will see its main interface.

Select a boot media (USB Flash Drive or CD/DVD). Here, we will choose USB as an example. Click the "Next" button and go ahead.

Notice: your USB/CD/DVD will be formatted, and all data will be lost. Click "Next" and continue.

4WinKey will start to burn a bootable disk on your USB/CD/DVD. Please wait for a few seconds.

Step 2: Boot Windows System from CD/DVD/USB

Insert the bootable USB, CD, or DVD to the password-locked Windows laptop or desktop.

Restart the computer and press "F12" or "ESC" on the keyboard to enter the Boot menu.





When you enter the Boot menu successfully, use the arrow keys to find your inserted disk name. Then press "F10" to save and exit.

Step 3: Reset/Remove/Delete/Create Windows Account Login Password

Choose the Windows system.

Reset Password: Select a local guest account/administrator account/Microsoft account, then enter a new password in the text box, and click the "Next" button to proceed.

Set a new password.

Reboot the computer.

Official Password Reset Disk

Microsoft Windows has an official password reset disk feature that offers all of its users to use, creating a disk that would reset the password whenever needed. Here, users are required to have USB Flash Drives for the process.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Official Windows

Easy to use

Accessible for users of the computer

Linked to local account only

Cons

Tricky to use

May need authentication

BIOS is tricky

Why Microsoft's Official Reset Disk?

You can never go wrong with the official reset disk made by Microsoft - something the company has made specifically for Windows password reset.

How To Use?

Sign in with Microsoft Local Account.

Use a Flash Drive.

Click the taskbar, search "create password reset disk," and choose "Create a Password Reset Disk."

Launch the Forgotten Password Wizard, and use the disk.

Type your password and finish.

Ophcrack

Ophcrack is a Windows rainbow table cracker that is a free service for all. It can be used for Windows, Mac OSX, and Linux.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Has multiple OS to work with

Open Source

Free

Accessible

Cons

Not that user friendly

Technical

Require several steps

Why Ophcrack?

Ophcrack can be your choice when operating in different user interfaces and software. It would be a one-stop-shop for all and can be an effective tool for those adept with their computers.

How To Use?

Use a CD/DVD or USB Flash Drive/Disk for this method.

Download the file from Ophcrack.

Burn the file on the disk.

Boot the locked computer using the disk.

Load the system and look for the locked account.

The old password will be revealed; note it down for use.

Comparing the three methods on how to reset a password or bypass an administrator's password on a computer shows that the PassFab 4WinKey is easier and more accessible than the others.

Not all users are adept at performing advanced computer work such as accessing the system's BIOS or booting up other software via the new disk. They may get lost while doing so. PassFab can help, as long as you stick closely to its directions.

Moreover, it presents a window that would resemble what a user would see on the actual OS, making it user-friendly and easily understandable.

