Labor Day is just around the corner but you do not have to wait until the exact day to enjoy great tech deals thanks to Amazon.

Amazon never misses out on the opportunity to give the best deals, as seen in this year's Independence Day sale and Amazon Prime Day 2021.

A couple of cool, exciting tech deals for Labor Day 2021 are now live, as of writing, on Amazon. We all know how fast people move on the internet so better start your online shopping before stocks run out!

Amazon Labor Day 2021 Deals: Laptops

No list of tech deals will ever be complete without laptops and these two are currently on sale on Amazon as of press time:

MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop

Price: $1,399.99

Discount: $349.01

Specs:

17.3" 240 Hz display

Intel Core i7-10875H

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

16GB RAM

512GB NVMe SSD

Win10 Pro

Black (10SE-620)

Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020

Price: $1,189.66

Discount: $310.33

Specs:

Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

15.6" FHD 1080p 120Hz, 16GB RAM

256GB SSD

CNC Aluminum

Chroma RGB Lighting

Black

Amazon Labor Day 2021 Deals: Smartphones

Looking to replace your current smartphone? Here are the smartphone Amazon Labor Day 2021 deals available as of writing:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Unlocked)

Price: $999.99

Discount: $200

Specs:

128GB US Version Smartphone

Pro-Grade Camera

8K Video

108MP High Res

Phantom Black

Sony Xperia 5 II (Unlocked)

Price: $848

Discount: $101.99

Specs:

21:9 CinemaWide 120Hz4 6.1" HDR OLED display

Triple camera array with ZEISS optics and Real-time Eye AF

240Hz touch scanning rate

240Hz Motion blur reduction

Amazon Labor Day 2021 Deals: Gaming

From video games such as "Demon's Souls" to gaming accessories, these are the available gaming Amazon Labor Day 2021 deals as of press time:

Demon's Soul (PlayStation 5 video game)

Price: $49.94

Discount: $20.05

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset

Price: $99.99

Discount: $40

Specs:

Long lasting battery up to 30 hours

Detachable noise cancelling microphone

Red LED light

Comfortable memory foam

Compatible with PC, PS4 & PS5

HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Wired Optical Gaming Mouse

Price: $39.99

Discount: $15

Specs:

Pixart 3389 Sensor up to 16000 DPI

Ergonomic

6 Programmable Buttons

Compatible with Windows 10/8.1/8/7

Black

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse with Esports Grade Performance

Price: $84.99

Discount: $45

Specs:

Hero 25K sensor (up to 25,600 DPI and 10X the power efficiency of previous generation)

32 bit ARM

1.80m cable length

Windows 7 or later, macOS 10.11 or later, Chrome OS requirement

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam

Price: $63.99

Discount: $36

Specs:

1080p 30 FPS / 720p 60 FPS

Ring light with adjustable brightness

Built-in microphone

Advanced autofocus

