Labor Day is just around the corner but you do not have to wait until the exact day to enjoy great tech deals thanks to Amazon.
Amazon never misses out on the opportunity to give the best deals, as seen in this year's Independence Day sale and Amazon Prime Day 2021.
A couple of cool, exciting tech deals for Labor Day 2021 are now live, as of writing, on Amazon. We all know how fast people move on the internet so better start your online shopping before stocks run out!
Amazon Labor Day 2021 Deals: Laptops
No list of tech deals will ever be complete without laptops and these two are currently on sale on Amazon as of press time:
MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop
Price: $1,399.99
Discount: $349.01
Specs:
-
17.3" 240 Hz display
-
Intel Core i7-10875H
-
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
-
16GB RAM
-
512GB NVMe SSD
-
Win10 Pro
-
Black (10SE-620)
Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020
Price: $1,189.66
Discount: $310.33
Specs:
-
Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core
-
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
-
15.6" FHD 1080p 120Hz, 16GB RAM
-
256GB SSD
-
CNC Aluminum
-
Chroma RGB Lighting
-
Black
Amazon Labor Day 2021 Deals: Smartphones
Looking to replace your current smartphone? Here are the smartphone Amazon Labor Day 2021 deals available as of writing:
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Unlocked)
Price: $999.99
Discount: $200
Specs:
-
128GB US Version Smartphone
-
Pro-Grade Camera
-
8K Video
-
108MP High Res
-
Phantom Black
Sony Xperia 5 II (Unlocked)
Price: $848
Discount: $101.99
Specs:
-
21:9 CinemaWide 120Hz4 6.1" HDR OLED display
-
Triple camera array with ZEISS optics and Real-time Eye AF
-
240Hz touch scanning rate
-
240Hz Motion blur reduction
Amazon Labor Day 2021 Deals: Gaming
From video games such as "Demon's Souls" to gaming accessories, these are the available gaming Amazon Labor Day 2021 deals as of press time:
Demon's Soul (PlayStation 5 video game)
Price: $49.94
Discount: $20.05
HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset
Price: $99.99
Discount: $40
Specs:
-
Long lasting battery up to 30 hours
-
Detachable noise cancelling microphone
-
Red LED light
-
Comfortable memory foam
-
Compatible with PC, PS4 & PS5
HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Wired Optical Gaming Mouse
Price: $39.99
Discount: $15
Specs:
-
Pixart 3389 Sensor up to 16000 DPI
-
Ergonomic
-
6 Programmable Buttons
-
Compatible with Windows 10/8.1/8/7
-
Black
Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse with Esports Grade Performance
Price: $84.99
Discount: $45
Specs:
-
Hero 25K sensor (up to 25,600 DPI and 10X the power efficiency of previous generation)
-
32 bit ARM
-
1.80m cable length
-
Windows 7 or later, macOS 10.11 or later, Chrome OS requirement
Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam
Price: $63.99
Discount: $36
Specs:
-
1080p 30 FPS / 720p 60 FPS
-
Ring light with adjustable brightness
-
Built-in microphone
-
Advanced autofocus
