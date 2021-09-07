(Photo : PassFab iPhone Unlocker iCloud 1)

Forgetting one's passcode is a hassle because it keeps the device locked forever, and the only way to solve this issue is to have an expert look at it or give up trying. Sometimes, people do not want to bring it to experts so that they can learn how to solve one thing. For iPhone users, this is a massive problem as they know that unlock iPhone without passcode may seem impossible.

But that is not quite with the quick and easy tool of PassFab iPhone Unlocker.

Devices may come and go, but tools and skills stay, and that is the lesson which PassFab teaches a person, and that is the possibility to have solutions to seemingly impossible tasks, as presented by the highly sophisticated iOS device.

Three Ways to Unlock iPhone without Password

Way 1: Unlock iPhone Without Passcode using PassFab

Users would usually ask "How to Unlock iPhone without Passcode with PassFab iPhone Unlocker?"

And the answer to that is fairly easy, with only a few steps to follow to successfully unlock one's device and get on with using it again.

Step 1: Download and install PassFab iPhone Unlocker on your computer. Launch the software and press "Start".

Step 2: Connect the iPhone using a USB Cable (pref. the original Apple cable), and press "Next".

Step 5: Press "Done" and proceed to use the phone as needed.

Key Features and Advantages of PassFab's Software for iPhone Passcode Unlock

Unlock a locked, disabled, or broken screen iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch.

Factory reset your iDevices without password or Apple ID.

Turn off screen time without passcode in minutes.

Bypass Remote Management to get rid of other's supervision.

Fully compatible with the latest iOS/iPadOS 15 Beta, iPhone 12, and more.

There are a lot of services that offer and promise that they can unlock or open an iPhone that has a locked or forgotten password, but not all are reliable. Some apps turn out to be a gigantic waste of time, effort, and money; Something which everyone wants to avoid and altogether skip, as they want the job to be done as soon as possible.

PassFab offers to unlock an iPhone without a password, or the need for sophisticated tech or skills to do so.

Users would have the advantage over other unlockers and people, as the software helps in the simplest way possible, without all the demanding requirements or energy needed from a person. On their own, users would have the chance to DIY this task and avoid having to pay more than what they ought to give.

Way 2: How to Unlock an iPhone without Password using iTunes

Way number 2 helps to unlock the iPhone without a password, via iTunes authentication.

Step 1: Before we begin, you must ensure that you're running the latest version of iTunes on your computer. Launch iTunes on your computer to begin.

Step 2: Before connecting the iPhone to your computer, put iPhone into recovery mode:

-For iPhone 8 or later: Press and hold the Power button and one volume button until the power off slider appears. Drag the slider and turn off your iPhone. Connect the iPhone to the computer while holding the side button. Continue holding this button until the recovery mode screen appears.

-For iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus: Power off your iPhone by holding the Power button. Connect the iPhone with the computer while pressing the volume down button. Continue pressing this button until you see the recovery-mode screen.

-For iPhone 6s or earlier: Power off your iPhone by holding the Power button. Connect your iPhone with the computer while holding the Home button. Continue holding this button until the recovery mode screen appears.

Step 3: iTunes will automatically detect your iPhone and ask you to restore it. Hit "Restore".

Way 3: How to Unlock iPhone without Password via iCloud

The steps below would help users on how to get into an iPhone without the passcode, via iCloud authentication, that has the Find My and Location feature enabled in one's settings.

Step 1: Use a computer/another mobile device to open iCloud.com.

Step 2: Log in to iCloud using your Apple ID and password.

Step 3: Choose the "Find iPhone" option and select "All Devices" to view all devices associated with your Apple ID.

Step 4: Select the iPhone that you want to unlock and hit the "Erase iPhone" option.

Step 5: Hit "Erase" to confirm the command.

Step 6: Re-enter Apple ID password. Afterward, you can set up your iPhone as a new device.

PassFab Pricing, Where To Buy

It is indeed a hassle when forgetting one's password or passcode on an iPhone or iPad, and any device in this world of digital devices. It now focuses on security and assuring people that their devices are protected despite being lost or falling into the wrong hands.

However, if one forgets it, the need for software or a guide on how to unlock iPhone without password would come in handy. The hassle-free software of PassFab has been effective in bringing iOS devices into an unlocked state; something which would be helpful when the iPhone or iPad is needed after a long-time, or as a hand-me-down from distant relatives.

PassFab iPhone Unlocker is available for all, and its services can be accessed by anyone, anywhere, and any time.

Be sure to use the coupon code "PD707" to get 30 percent off the original price from PassFab, which offers a monthly, yearly, or lifetime subscription.

