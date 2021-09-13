Amazon has a lot of good deals and discounts lying around its extensive website, especially for gadgets and other tech.

Take its Labor Day 2021 sale as an example. There were a lot of laptop, smartphone, and gaming deals available. Amazon even had discounts for fitness gadgets and techs such as treadmills, smartwatches, and accessories.

You do not have to wait for holidays and other special events to score some pretty good deals on Amazon. There are good deals you can find right now!

If you were able to catch any of those Labor Day seals or if they simply did not interest you enough, maybe these Amazon deals for tablets will. Here are the tablets that you can buy on discount as of press time:

Amazon Sale: Amazon Fire Tablets

Amazon's own line of tablets is part of the options that you can get on discount right now. If you are looking for one for the kids, there is even an option for that as well.

Sale price: $39.99

Discount: $10

Specs:

7" display

16 GB

2019 release

Plum

Sale price: $89.99

Discount: $50

Specs:

8" HD display

Ages 3-7

32 GB

Purple kid-proof case

Sale price: $59.99

Discount: $30

Specs:

8" HD display

32 GB

2020 release

Designed for portable entertainment

Twilight Blue

Sale price: $99.99

Discount: $50

Specs:

10.1"

1080p Full HD

32 GB

2021 release

Denim

Amazon Sale: Samsung Tablets

If Samsung is your choice of brand when it comes to gadgets, you can find some pretty cool deals on Amazon too. These are just some of the Samsung deals you can find on Amazon as of press time:

Sale price: $235.88

Discount: $44.11

Specs:

10.4 WiFi

64GB

Gold

Sale price: $349.99

Discount: $80

Specs:

10.4"

128GB

WiFi

S Pen

AKG Dual Speakers

Chiffon Rose

Sale price: $871.99

Discount: $58

Specs:

Wi-Fi

256 GB

Mystic Silver

Amazon Sale: Other Tablets

Not satisfied with the tablet deals you have read so far? Here are even more tablets on discount on Amazon as of writing:

Sale price: $132.98

Discount: $10

Specs:

10.1"

Android 10.0

Ultra-Portable

RAM 4GB, 64GB

Expandable - 8000mAh battery

Black

Sale price: $139.99

Discount: $40

Specs:

10"

Android 10.0

4GB RAM+64GB ROM

128GB Expansion

Octa-Core Processor

Google Certified

8000mAh Battery

WiFi

GPS

Double Camera

Grey

Sale price: $109.99

Discount: $50

Specs:

10"

Android 9.0

32GB Storage

Dual Sim Card

5MP Camera

WiFi

Bluetooth

GPS

Quad Core

HD Touchscreen

Support 3G Phone Call

Black

