Amazon has a lot of good deals and discounts lying around its extensive website, especially for gadgets and other tech.
Take its Labor Day 2021 sale as an example. There were a lot of laptop, smartphone, and gaming deals available. Amazon even had discounts for fitness gadgets and techs such as treadmills, smartwatches, and accessories.
You do not have to wait for holidays and other special events to score some pretty good deals on Amazon. There are good deals you can find right now!
If you were able to catch any of those Labor Day seals or if they simply did not interest you enough, maybe these Amazon deals for tablets will. Here are the tablets that you can buy on discount as of press time:
Amazon Sale: Amazon Fire Tablets
Amazon's own line of tablets is part of the options that you can get on discount right now. If you are looking for one for the kids, there is even an option for that as well.
Fire 7 Tablet
Sale price: $39.99
Discount: $10
Specs:
-
7" display
-
16 GB
-
2019 release
-
Plum
Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Sale price: $89.99
Discount: $50
Specs:
-
8" HD display
-
Ages 3-7
-
32 GB
-
Purple kid-proof case
Fire HD 8 Tablet
Sale price: $59.99
Discount: $30
Specs:
-
8" HD display
-
32 GB
-
2020 release
-
Designed for portable entertainment
-
Twilight Blue
Fire HD 10 Tablet
Sale price: $99.99
Discount: $50
Specs:
-
10.1"
-
1080p Full HD
-
32 GB
-
2021 release
-
Denim
Amazon Sale: Samsung Tablets
If Samsung is your choice of brand when it comes to gadgets, you can find some pretty cool deals on Amazon too. These are just some of the Samsung deals you can find on Amazon as of press time:
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
Sale price: $235.88
Discount: $44.11
Specs:
-
10.4 WiFi
-
64GB
-
Gold
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Sale price: $349.99
Discount: $80
Specs:
-
10.4"
-
128GB
-
WiFi
-
S Pen
-
AKG Dual Speakers
-
Chiffon Rose
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Sale price: $871.99
Discount: $58
Specs:
-
Wi-Fi
-
256 GB
-
Mystic Silver
Amazon Sale: Other Tablets
Not satisfied with the tablet deals you have read so far? Here are even more tablets on discount on Amazon as of writing:
JUSYEA J5-W Tablet
Sale price: $132.98
Discount: $10
Specs:
-
10.1"
-
Android 10.0
-
Ultra-Portable
-
RAM 4GB, 64GB
-
Expandable - 8000mAh battery
-
Black
MEBERRY Tablet
Sale price: $139.99
Discount: $40
Specs:
-
10"
-
Android 10.0
-
4GB RAM+64GB ROM
-
128GB Expansion
-
Octa-Core Processor
-
Google Certified
-
8000mAh Battery
-
WiFi
-
GPS
-
Double Camera
-
Grey
ZONKO Tablet
Sale price: $109.99
Discount: $50
Specs:
-
10"
-
Android 9.0
-
32GB Storage
-
Dual Sim Card
-
5MP Camera
-
WiFi
-
Bluetooth
-
GPS
-
Quad Core
-
HD Touchscreen
-
Support 3G Phone Call
-
Black
