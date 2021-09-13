(Photo : The Journey of Best Selling Author and Future Doctor Hanna Shanar)

Hanna Shanar was born on August 8th, 1998 in Houston, Texas where he was raised alongside his three sisters. Hanna attended Lawrence E. Elkins Highschool in Missouri City, Texas, just south of downtown Houston, and graduated with honors in 2016. Lawrence E. Elkins Highschool has bred many of mainstream media's top influencers and athletes including the world renowned Travis Scott, father of Stormi and partner to Kylie Jenner, Ross Blacklock, a Houston, Texans defensive linemen who was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, and tiktok superstar and girlfriend to Adin Ross, pamibaby. Elkins Highschool has a reputation for graduating students who go on to do extraordinary things, and Hanna Shanar is the most recent example. At the age of 18, Hanna began research with a Forbes top 25 cardiologist, Heinrich Taegtmeyer. At the age of 21, after three years of summer internships at McGovern Medical School with Dr. Taegtmeyer, Hanna was recognized for his contribution to collecting and evaluating kinetic parameters in a late 2019 American Heart Association publication titled "Glucose 6-Phosphate Accumulates via Phosphoglucose Isomerase Inhibition in Heart Muscle." The following Spring, 2020, Hanna completed his undergraduate education at The University of St. Thomas, a liberal arts and private institution in Houston, Texas. In Summer of 2020, Hanna Shanar began his medical school journey at age 21, which is almost four years younger than the average first year medical student. By age 22, Hanna Shanar had fully drafted and self-edited a 113 page book focused on exploring the origin of existence and meaning of human life. On September 5, 2021, almost one month after his 23rd birthday, Hanna launched his book A Search for Truth on Amazon. After just one day, A Search for Truth reached the #1 New Release in almost all 10 categories it was listed in, including categories, Religion and Philosophy, Religious Studies Education, Game Theory, Theosophy, Religious Fundamentalism, and New Thought. A Search for Truth also reached top 3 all time best sellers in 4/10 categories, top 5 all time best sellers in 4/10 categories, and top 15 all time best sellers in the last 2, most competitive categories. Needless to say, Hanna Shanar's accomplishments are quite eye-catching, which explains why his instagram page is flooded with over 32.6k followers. Currently, Hanna Shanar is a second year medical student at the rigorous private institution, Nova Southeastern University Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine. As a best selling author and writer, Hanna also contributes articles to his medical school's student edition magazines and releases. If the accomplishments above were not enough to impress you, Hanna is also recognized by multiple reputable media sources as the official spearhead and CEO of the brand Rap Group Management on Instagram, which is a multi-million following conglomerate of accounts based in unique global locations that network to promote aspiring hip-hop artists around the world. In previous statements, Hanna mentioned that music and artists have major influence over young minds, so he plans to leverage his position as CEO of Rap Group Management to help promote health and positivity across social media and through his partnered artists. Needless to say, this young man is an innovator, educator, student, scholar, CEO, and now Best Selling Author. More information can be found about Hanna Shanar, A Search for Truth, and Rap Group Management here.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.