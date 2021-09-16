(Photo : Shopanova Explains How to Make the Most of Black Friday 2021 As An Ecommerce Store)

If you own an ecommerce brand, Black Friday is a holiday you can't ignore. Tens of millions of people make purchases during the biggest shopping event of the year, and though sales numbers dipped between 2019 and 2020 as a result of the pandemic, online shopping - and the demand for savvy eCommerce stores - is only rising.

But how can you ensure you're prepared to make the most of this opportunity? Check out these tips to sell as much as possible on Black Friday this year.

Strategize early

Ecommerce brands should start laying out their Black Friday strategy long before the holiday ever rolls around - you should be starting right about now, as a matter of fact. It feels a bit early to be thinking about the beginning of the holiday season, but it's always best to have more time to prepare than to be caught unprepared...and lose money as a result.

Before you work yourself into a frenzy over all the possible sales avenues to explore on Black Friday, start with these simple questions: What's your offer? How will you make it compelling? What channels will you use to advertise your products to your customers? What sales will you offer and how will you promote them? Get that strategy together so you're ready to deploy all your marketing mechanisms at least two months in advance of the big day.

Prep your website

This is also the time to make sure your website speed is up to par and your social channels are optimized as much as possible. If your website is slow, your conversion rates will tank, so ensure your website is lightning-fast and able to sustain all the traffic you're bound to see.

In addition to optimizing website speed, make sure your site is set up to provide a good mobile shopping experience. While the percentage of mobile traffic on Black Friday is still not on par with traffic from desktop computers, it's steadily rising as phone-first users enter the marketplace as users. Make sure your mobile site or app is as agile and fast as your website to ensure every customer has a great experience no matter what device they're using.

Offer a sneak peek

Don't wait until the day of to unveil your Black Friday deals. Many ecommerce sites start advertising their offers much sooner - even as early as Halloween (especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic). Consider giving customers in your rewards program a sneak peek, or letting the news slip on social media before following up with email marketing. Once you've announced your deals, it's important to continue marketing and advertising those Black Friday offers to stay top of mind with shoppers.

Keep the party going

When the dust on your Black Friday campaign has settled, don't stop marketing your products. Harness the Cyber Monday hype, then the last-minute holiday purchase rush, and keep the momentum going by capturing customer emails and social media engagement for ongoing marketing efforts.

This is also a golden opportunity for smaller companies. Many big brands have spent their budget by Cyber Monday, and by early December they're dropping out of the game. You can stay in front of people for last-minute Christmas gifts by advertising on Facebook, Instagram, and other channels.

When you focus on solid marketing strategies, driving traffic, and building brand interest and excitement, preparing your ecommerce shop for Black Friday doesn't have to be intimidating. Double down on promotions, ensure your website is set up to support the rush of Black Friday shoppers, and start getting excited to do what you do best - deliver amazing products to customers so they keep coming back for more.

About Shopanova

Shopanova is a modern growth media buying agency for eCommerce shops. They have been able to grow their clients' monthly revenues from 5-figures all the way to 7-figures and beyond. Shopanova has been featured in Yahoo! Finance, Bloomberg Business, NBC and more. For more information on how to build a generational online brand and scale your business to millions, please visit https://shopanova.com

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.