DoorDash can now deliver hard liquor to your doorstep. The delivery service teamed up with GPM Investments LLC, a major convenience store operator based in Virginia, back in August.

Now, the delivery service is expanding its program and will be delivering ciders, wines, seltzers, and beers in Canada and Australia.

DoorDash To Deliver Liquor

The program will allow customers to request hard liquors from various premium, value, and imported brands. Customers can purchase from 1 beverage minimum to 24-pack sizes maximum.

The participating brands for the program include Apple Market, Scotchman, Fas Mart, and Roadrunner Markets, according to TechCrunch.

The program began in the United States when Virginia-based store giant GPM Investments LLC decided to use DoorDash to improve their customer's experience.

DoorDash has received incredible feedback since it was first introduced, which is why it is the delivery service that GPM Investments decided to use, according to the company's category manager, Jim Rastetter.

GMP began the partnership with DoorDash in July 2020, and the company offers delivery of convenience and grocery store stapes through the delivery service's app and website.

In the United States, the service is available in 600 locations across 19 states. Customers can shop in several retail stores such as E-Z Mart, Next Door Stores, Village Pantry, Town Star, Fas Mart, Roadrunner Markets, Scotchman, Admiral, Breadbox, Jiffi Stop, Young's Li'l Cricket, 1-Stop, Shore Stop, and Apple Market.

DoorDash Head of Grocery and Convenience Partnerships, Mike Goldblatt, said that they decided to allow alcohol delivery in the United States, Australia, and Canada as part of its partnership with GPM Investments.

The delivery company aims to connect consumers with several local and national businesses. It operates in more than 4,000 cities in Canada, Japan, Australia, and all 50 states in the United States, as reported by CSNews.

The company suffered its fair share of controversy. In 2020, DoorDash was sued by a group of New Yorkers for its fees during the peak of the pandemic.

In 2015, In-N-Out Burgers sued DoorDash for trademark violation.

GPM Investments is based in Richmond, Virginia, and is a subsidiary of ARKO Corp. The company operates and supplies stores in 33 states. It is considered the sixth largest convenience store chain in the country as it has more than 3,000 locations comprised of 1,400 stores and 1,625 dealer sites.

Delivering Alcohol Guidelines

Before delivering alcohol to your doorstep, customers must be 21 years old or above. They will be required to present their valid driver's license. In Canada, the age permitted for alcohol consumption is 19 years old.

Aside from a valid driver's license, customers can also present a valid passport or an ID issued by the Armed Forces of the United States that shows the customer's name, description, date of birth, and picture, according to DoorDash.

Customers will also be checked for any signs of intoxication. The delivery person will check for physical and behavioral signs of intoxication.

If the customer has bloodshot or glassy eyes or can't keep their eyes open and if they reek of alcohol, your order won't be handed over.

Customers will also be appropriately observed. If they can't walk straight or are fumbling with objects, the delivery personnel will consider that a sign that the customer is intoxicated.

