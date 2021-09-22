(Photo : Ron Malhotra, The True Story Behind The Celebrity Mentor Who Is Changing People's Lives)

Being a celebrity mentor is not easy. You can only succeed in this domain if you lead by example. That example needs to be personal, experience-based, and motivational. Yet amid today's relentless market competition, it is important to know whom to trust.

Ron Malhotra is a renowned celebrity mentor, who has helped various entrepreneurs bring their businesses to 7+ figures. Ron is an exceptional professional who brings to the table a rare abundance of skills that rely on his passion for personal autonomy and spiritual fulfillment. Not only is he an entrepreneur with numerous successful business enterprises, but he is also a best-selling author who writes books to help people realize their full potential. His recent book, Indoctrinated, up for release in November 2021, aims to ignite young persons' passion to abandon standardized learning, for more uniquely-tailored routes toward success. Before we delve deep into the nature of Indoctrinated, let us get acquainted with the man whose success stories inspire millions.

Meet The Man Of Many Talents

Life was not always easy for Ron Malhotra. He went through a crucible of difficult years, dealing with financial difficulties and the psychological burden that came with it. At times even working 80 hours a week, Ron realized that more effort did not equate to better results, or even a better quality of life. It just meant more work and more stress. He saw how hard his well-educated parents had to work to make ends meet.

What followed was a massive shift in his self-awareness-a shift in his mindset! Ron came to understand that the problem was not in the things he either worked on or grappled with. The problem was to be found in his own mind, in the way he suppressed his potential by settling for the vicious cycle of mundane and unrewarding chores. Ron realized that abundance does not necessarily mean material wealth, but rather a combination of financial, psychological, physiological and spiritual factors.

Today, Ron is an international Best-selling Author, award-winning Wealth Planner, renowned Thought Leader, Speaker and celebrity Business Mentor, all at the same time. He manages multiple developing enterprises, eight worldwide brands, and two global movements. As a renowned celebrity mentor, Ron helps both new and experienced entrepreneurs to scale their businesses to unforeseen heights.

Why Ron Wrote Indoctrinated

After working in advisory, consulting and mentoring for over 20 years, Ron Malhotra began to discover unconscious and predictable patterns in people's thinking. Many entrepreneurs have told Ron that they are tormented with doubt and a lack of motivation. After noticing that academic learning rarely accomplishes intended results, and having bypassed it himself to forge his own unique path to success, Ron felt it was time to share his knowledge with the rest of the world.

"The biggest challenge continues to be a lack of creativity, innovation and thinking outside the square. Traditional education is failing many professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs, by not equipping them with necessary skills around social influence, emotional intelligence, business thinking, executive decision making, and leadership", says Ron.

Indoctrinated is a book for people who feel uncomfortable with the often conformist nature of today's education system, who feel uninspired and dissatisfied with the ways they are being taught, but don't know how to avoid total reliance on academic learning. Malhotra hopes that his book motivates young people to uncover their inner genius, and craft their unique route towards success.

