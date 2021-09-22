(Photo : Understanding & Accessing DRIFE Is Easy, Thanks To The Skilled Professionals Who Worked Hard!)

DRIFE, founded by Firdosh, is a blockchain-based ride-hailing platform that is bringing a drastic change in the industry by taking the middleman out of the process. With the help of blockchain technology, the platform delivers market-driven pricing for rides through a compact system that incorporates demand, user rating, and other factors to guarantee an optimal experience for both rider and driver.

DRIFE wants to eliminate the cycle of cheap wages and high demand for drivers by offering 100% of the fare straight into the drivers' pockets with its services. When 100% of the profits go to drivers, costs can be cut, and the riders also stand to pay less for a higher quality experience. Soon, the platform is going to venture into Bangalore, India.

Talking about the response DRIFE has received so far, CEO and Founder Firdosh says it's incredible. Firdosh reveals that franchises in Brazil, Germany, France, and other places have been doing well. She is currently working to establish the platform in Dubai. The ride-hailing platform witnessed such a speedy expansion in much less time because of its skilled and visionary team of professionals. More than 20 professionals came together to help DRIFE get the required exposure, international launches, marketing, business development, and government relations.

The team that has started DRIFE is doing its best in marketing the ride-hailing platform. It is easy to understand its mobility. Firdosh shares, "It's even easier to understand that entities like Uber and Lyft are making it difficult for the average person to be mobile without egregious fees and low quality of service. Our job is to make our project as visible as possible, and to show the world that they don't have to stand for the broken system in a market that is headed towards 400 billion in the coming years."

