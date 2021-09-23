Amazon's New Kindle Paperwhites Will Roll Out Next Month: Pre-Order Price to Start at $140

Amazon Kindle fans will have another set of e-readers for this year.

Next month, the tech giant will launch three new Kindle Paperwhites, which have unique features from one another. As of now, you can place your pre-orders for the next-gen ebook readers.

Here's everything you need to know about them.

Amazon Will Release the Upgraded Kindle Paperwhites

In the company's press release dated Sept.21, there will be three upcoming Kindle Paperwhites that will arrive starting on Oct. 27.

The first variant is the regular one called the next-gen Kindle Paperwhite, followed by the first-ever Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The last one is the Kindle Paperwhite Kids.

With these, we expect a fresh design for the tablets. Some improvements are added to each e-reader.

The revamped model for Paperwhite e-reader comes with an improvement in its IPx8 rating. Even when you are in a comfort room or a bathtub, you can freely read your favorite stories and anecdotes from this tablet.

It features a warm light that is adjustable for each user. This will now guarantee that you can read well even under bad lighting.

The good news about this is you can have two options for Kindle Paperwhite: the ad-free version and the standard model. The former will cost $159.99 while the latter is priced at $139.9.

You can also satiate yourself with tons of ebook files through its 8GB storage and free Kindle Unlimited access for four months.

You can also opt-out for the audiobook and ebook subscription of Amazon at $39.96.

Bookworms deserve some love for reading e-books and Amazon has a way to bring more amazement to them.

The Paperwhite Signature Edition features the very first wireless charging experience for the Kindle Series. It has also an adjustable light sensor to help you in your reading.

Apart from that, you can also store files in its 32GB storage. At the moment, you can now pre-order it for only $189.99. Upon ordering the product, you are also entitled to a four-month Kindle Unlimited trial.

The new batch of Amazon e-reader tablets will not be complete without the Kindle Paperwhite Kids. For our young readers who are seven years old and above, this tool is your ideal tablet for reading.

Like the previous model mentioned before, this Amazon Kindle e-reader is water-proof and has built-in parental controls.

Aside from that, there is also a special Amazon Kids+ subscription that costs $299 per month. This bonus will allow you to choose from a massive collection of kid-themed audiobooks and ebooks.

You can choose from its three designs including the "Trees" pattern, "Robot Dreams" theme, and Black colorway.

Its pre-order price sits at $159.99, according to Mashable.

Will Amazon Lost 3G Connection?

Over the past two months, a report showed that Amazon Kindle's 3G will lose its internet access by December.

The company noted that it did not mean to remove the said feature. The reason why Amazon was doing that is that it wanted to add advanced support for 4G LTE and 5G.

In the same month, we reported the technique for Kindle text customization and setting themes that you can do with your e-reader.

