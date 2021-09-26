Leading music equipment manufacturer Akai Professional has unveiled its new music production system, the MPC Studio.

The new MPC Studio is an exceptional modern music production solution that redefines tactile control with its hardware offering capable of intuitively delivering a deep and modernized level of command over the production process. Paired with the MPC2 Desktop Software DAW for both Mac and PC, MPC Studio creates a total package for the serious music producer and beatmaker.

ALSO READ: DEEZER Update: Unlimited Hi-Fi Music Now Part of the Family Package

MPC Performance and Control

At the heart of the new MPC Studio are world-renowned 16 full-size pressure and velocity-sensitive pads with aftertouch and RGB backlights. The pads optimize the performance and the user's ability to play and record notes, chords, patterns, and more with sound precision paired with an accurate visual display of velocity and pad groupings.

Also, its new assignable Touch Strip can elevate any performance with invigorating expression. Users can add articulation to a string instrument or add pitch bends and modulations to a keyboard synth. They can also control Note Repeat for snares, hi-hats, effects, and more. This new assignable Touch Strip will quickly become a producer's favorite tool in shaping and sculpting performances and productions.

The full-color LCD display lets users stay in their creative zone as every action creates vibrant visual feedback. It also allows users to scroll through track names, browse categories, find plugging instrument presets, monitor parameter values when dialing in effects, or trim and chop samples. The full-color LCD makes a producer's work more efficient by keeping their eyes on the controller and focusing only on the music. Easily navigate big and small sessions with dedicated MPC Transport controls, complete with time-saving and precise location spotting Locate buttons.

MPC Software Integration and Inspiration

The MPC2 Desktop Software DAW for PC and Mac remains at the core of the new MPC Studio system. Expect nothing less than the industry-recognized MPC workflows and functions that have been iconic in the modern music production scene, with precise audio sampling, lock-tight MPC groove, swing and quantize, all with robust and entirely professional MIDI sequencing and arranging. The MPC2 software can also be run as a VST Plugin for any host DAW, creating endless musical possibilities.

Enjoy MPC plugin instruments: a collection of eight built-in plugin instrument engines with a wide selection of inspiring sound and textures. The AIR Hype Plugin Synthesizer alone contains more than 1500 world-class presets such as ambient pianos, atmospheric pads, plucked strings, and more. Aside from Hype, there are other meticulous craft hardware emulations like AIR Mellotron, Solina, and WayOutWare's Odyssey. These plugins can reproduce some of the most iconic keyboards and synth sounds with an updated GUI and controls.

Additionally, the AIR Vocal Insert Effects Plugin Suite allows you to record, edit, and mix the perfect vocals. The collection includes the Vocal Tuner, a high-powered automatic vocal pitch correction tool; the Vocal Harmonizer, an instant 4-part harmony processor; and the Vocal Doubler, a sound layering and doubling generator.

"We're truly excited to add the new MPC Studio to the MPC lineup. From beat makers to music creators and songwriters, the MPC Studio offers a serious array of modern production tools to create, produce, mix and master any production," says Dan Gill, Akai Professional Senior Product Manager. "The value of having the MPC2 Desktop Software DAW-which also works as a VST plugin inside any host DAW-makes this an incredibly robust system for any music maker."

RELATED ARTICLE: Electronic Music Label Monstercat to Launch Own NFT Platform

Published on Tech Times.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.