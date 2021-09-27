Amazon is definitely one of the places that can be your go-to one-stop-shop for many of your necessities. What makes it even better is that there are daily deals available that can make shopping less painful for your wallet.
These past days, Tech Times has been sharing a number of really sweet deals from Amazon, including gaming keyboards and other gaming deals and even Amazon's discounted kitchen essentials.
If you happen to be looking around for security cameras, digital cameras, camcorders, and even camera accessories, you need not look any further than Amazon! Here are the available Amazon deals for cameras and other camera-related necessities you can check out as of press time:
Amazon Camera Deals: Digital Cameras and Camcorders
Amazon has a couple of good deals for anyone looking to buy a new digital camera or camcorder, especially if you happen to want to get into vlogging. These are some of the Amazon camera deals you can score as of writing:
Aufoya 4K Video Camera Camcorder
List Price: $151.99
Discounted Price: $125.99
Discount: $26
Specs and Features:
-
Vlogging Camera for YouTube with Microphone
-
Digital Camera Remote Control and Touch Screen
-
Night Vision Recorder with WiFi
-
48MP
-
16X Zoom Stabilizer
Lincom Tech 48MP Digital Camera
List Price: $119.97
Discounted Price: $101.97
Discount: $18
Specs and Features:
-
4K Vlogging Camera Camcorder for YouTube
-
3.0 Flip Screen
-
16X Digital Zoom
-
With SD Card
Amazon Camera Deals: Security Cameras
Want to secure your home even more by adding some security cameras? Amazon has many options available on its platform, and a couple of them are on sale as of press time.
Kasa Smart 2K Security Camera for Baby Monitor
List Price: $39.99
Discounted Price: $35.99
Discount: $4
Specs and Features:
-
4MP HD Indoor Camera for Home Security
-
Motion Detection
-
Two-Way Audio
-
Night Vision
-
Cloud and SD Card Storage
-
Works with Alexa and Google Home
Netvue Outdoor Security Camera
List Price: $39.99
Discounted Price: $32.99
Discount: $7
Specs and Features:
-
1080P WiFi Bullet Surveillance Camera
-
Two-Way Audio
-
IP66 Waterproof
-
FHD Night Vision
-
Motion Detection
-
Home Security Camera Activity Alert
-
Cloud Storage
-
SD Card
Amazon Camera Deals: Camera Accessories and Other Deals
Amazon also has great deals available for camera accessories and other camera-related necessities. Here are some of those deals that you can score as of writing:
Dragon Touch Digital Picture Frame
List Price: $129.99
Discounted Price: $110.49
Discount: $19.50
Specs and Features:
-
WiFi
-
10-inch IPS Touch Screen HD Display
-
16GB Storage
-
Auto-Rotate
-
Share Photos via App, Email, Cloud
-
Classic 10
Polaroid Hi-Print
List Price: $99.99
Discounted Price: $88.79
Discount: $11.20
Specs and Features:
-
Bluetooth Connected 2x3 Pocket Photo Printer
-
Dye-Sub Printer
-
Not ZINK compatible
