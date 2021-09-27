Amazon is definitely one of the places that can be your go-to one-stop-shop for many of your necessities. What makes it even better is that there are daily deals available that can make shopping less painful for your wallet.

These past days, Tech Times has been sharing a number of really sweet deals from Amazon, including gaming keyboards and other gaming deals and even Amazon's discounted kitchen essentials.

If you happen to be looking around for security cameras, digital cameras, camcorders, and even camera accessories, you need not look any further than Amazon! Here are the available Amazon deals for cameras and other camera-related necessities you can check out as of press time:

Amazon Camera Deals: Digital Cameras and Camcorders

Amazon has a couple of good deals for anyone looking to buy a new digital camera or camcorder, especially if you happen to want to get into vlogging. These are some of the Amazon camera deals you can score as of writing:

Aufoya 4K Video Camera Camcorder

List Price: $151.99

Discounted Price: $125.99

Discount: $26

Specs and Features:

Vlogging Camera for YouTube with Microphone

Digital Camera Remote Control and Touch Screen

Night Vision Recorder with WiFi

48MP

16X Zoom Stabilizer

Lincom Tech 48MP Digital Camera

List Price: $119.97

Discounted Price: $101.97

Discount: $18

Specs and Features:

4K Vlogging Camera Camcorder for YouTube

3.0 Flip Screen

16X Digital Zoom

With SD Card

Amazon Camera Deals: Security Cameras

Want to secure your home even more by adding some security cameras? Amazon has many options available on its platform, and a couple of them are on sale as of press time.

Kasa Smart 2K Security Camera for Baby Monitor

List Price: $39.99

Discounted Price: $35.99

Discount: $4

Specs and Features:

4MP HD Indoor Camera for Home Security

Motion Detection

Two-Way Audio

Night Vision

Cloud and SD Card Storage

Works with Alexa and Google Home

Netvue Outdoor Security Camera

List Price: $39.99

Discounted Price: $32.99

Discount: $7

Specs and Features:

1080P WiFi Bullet Surveillance Camera

Two-Way Audio

IP66 Waterproof

FHD Night Vision

Motion Detection

Home Security Camera Activity Alert

Cloud Storage

SD Card

Amazon Camera Deals: Camera Accessories and Other Deals

Amazon also has great deals available for camera accessories and other camera-related necessities. Here are some of those deals that you can score as of writing:

Dragon Touch Digital Picture Frame

List Price: $129.99

Discounted Price: $110.49

Discount: $19.50

Specs and Features:

WiFi

10-inch IPS Touch Screen HD Display

16GB Storage

Auto-Rotate

Share Photos via App, Email, Cloud

Classic 10

List Price: $99.99

Discounted Price: $88.79

Discount: $11.20

Specs and Features:

Bluetooth Connected 2x3 Pocket Photo Printer

Dye-Sub Printer

Not ZINK compatible

