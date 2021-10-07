ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell, Exercise Bike Would Complete Your At-Home Gym in No Time!

At-home gyms are currently becoming a trend since most regular gyms are closed because of the COVID-19 restrictions that governments across the globe implement.

Many people across the globe are now purchasing gym equipment that could help them maintain their shape or keep their physical health in a good state despite staying indoors. But, some consumers are having difficulty choosing which tools they should buy, especially when they only have a little space for their at-home gym.

Because of this, various brands are now offering adjustable weights and other space-saving equipment, allowing people to set up their workout area easier and more comfortably.

However, you still need to consider some essential factors before choosing your dumbbells, exercise bike, and other workout tools. It's a good thing that the Harvard Health Publishing website provided some of them:

You need to make sure that you know how to use the equipment you are eyeing on.

Check the prices, sizes, and ranges before adding them to your online cart.

Check the manufacturer's reviews so that you would know if their products have great qualities.

If you are still having trouble picking the right equipment to keep your physical health in a great state, then ATIVAFIT could be your best option.

ATIFAVIT as Your Best Option To Complete Your At-Home Gym

ATIVAFIT has been a fitness equipment developer for the past years, ever since 1990.

"Today our expanded teams are fueled by the expanded mission of democratizing at-home fitness experience globally," said ATIVAFIT.

The gym equipment creator also provided other advantages over its competitors. Here are some of them that you should know:

ATIVAFIT was able to obtain patents for all the adjustable dumbbells and upgrade them from time to time.

ATIVAFIT has been devoted to the fitness equipment market for about 30 years.

ATIVAFIT has been developing reliable, functional, user-friendly, and stylish exercise machines at a fair value.

ATIVAFIT's dumbbells and exercise bikes are quite eye-catching among all their products, and they do receive many compliments. Some consumers might think that these two types of gym equipment are not enough to suit their needs.

However, you need to remember that if you only want to have a great physique and not a bulky one, like Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone, all you need is some weights and cardio equipment such as an exercise bike.

Now that you know what ATIVAFIT could offer and its advantages over its competitors, here are all the essential things you could expect from ATIVAFIT adjustable dumbbells, ATIVAFIT exercise bike, and ATIVAFIT air resistance exercise fan bike.

ATIVAFIT 71.5 LBS Adjustable Dumbbells

Price: $285.99 ($225.93 each if you would buy two units)

Other details: 1-year free warranty and free shipping

Weight: 11 lbs - 71.5 lbs

Material: Iron Plates

Reinforced Base

Increments: 5.5 lbs

ATIVAFIT's adjustable dumbbells, 71.5 lbs, currently have a 4.8-star rating. Since its weight is already pretty heavy for beginners, the equipment would be quite compatible for those who already have experience with weight lifting.

Thanks to its award-winning DialTech system and its unbeatable quick-change weight adjuster, consumers could expect a great home fitness experience from this advanced workout machine. Moreover, it takes only a little space since its weights are iron plates, which offer accurate weight levels compared to those dumbbells featuring bulky rubber plates.

Features:

Adjust the weight with a simple turn of the dial. The internal mechanism of the dumbbell tree locks a combo of plates in place for the desired setting.

One set of adjustable dumbbells replaces a full rack with 12 weight settings ranging from 5kg (11lbs) to 32.5kg (71.5lbs) in a shoebox-sized space.

ATIVAFIT adjustable dumbbells are heavy hitters made to help you build muscle from any level up to serious lifting without needing an upgrade.

ATIVAFIT 55 LBS Adjustable Dumbbells

Price: $199.99 ($179.99 each if you would buy two units)

Other details: 1-year free warranty and free shipping

Weight: 11 lbs - 55 lbs

55 lbs Material: Iron Plates

Reinforced Base

Increments: 5.5 lbs

With a 4.5 star rating, ATIVAFIT's adjustable dumbbells 55 lbs is also a great choice.

If you are still hesitant, the details below serve as proof that ATIVAFIT's 55 lbs dumbbell model is one of the best products in the fitness market:

Features:

One set of adjustable dumbbells replaces a full rack with nine weight settings ranging from 5kg (11lbs) to 25kg (55lbs) in a shoebox-sized space.

Adjust the weight with a simple turn of the dial. The internal mechanism of the dumbbell tree locks a combo of plates in place for the desired setting.

It offers practical options as you maintain or build your physique while at home.

ATIVAFIT Indoor Cycle With 35 LBS Flywheel

Price: $209.99

Other details: 1-year free warranty and free shipping

Adjustable seat and handlebars

Belt-Drive Transmission

Max. Weight: 275 Lbs

Height Range: 5'1'' - 6'0''

LCD Monitor (calories - time - speed)

If you have no idea what the ATIVAFIT exercise bike could offer, here are other features that you can expect from the cardio equipment. Interested buyers can enjoy its advanced ergonomic design, thanks to adjustable handlebars, seat cushions, and other components.

Aside from this, its excellent resistance feature could also support people's weight, allowing them to have their daily home fitness routines without any hassle.

A comfortable at-home biking experience is not the only thing this ATIVAFIT fitness equipment could offer. You can also watch videos while doing your cardio, thanks to its sturdy IPAD bracket.

Features:

Non-impact exercise that works to strengthen all the leg muscles and build cardio endurance with a 35 lbs flywheel

35 lbs flywheel For a personalized indoor cycling experience, adjust the seat vertically and horizontally and the handlebars at a height to match and make each ride count.

indoor cycling Tools are included, and from start to finish, the assembly should be undertaken by two adults and will only take approximately 15-20 minutes.

ATIVAFIT Air Resistance Exercise Fan Bike

Price: $174.99

Other details: 1-year free warranty and free shipping

Air-Resistance System

LCD Monitor (calories - time - speed)

Height Range: 5'2'' - 6'0''

Seat Inseam: 28-39''

Max. Weight: 250 Lbs

ATIVAFIT exercise bike with air resistance function is a unique cardio machine that offers a different indoor cycling experience. The great thing about ATIVAFIT's fan bike is that its digital monitor helps you track your progress as you use this advanced at-home gym equipment. It also offers a phone holder so that you can use your smartphone hands-free to follow some fitness apps or watch exercise videos.

Features:

Popular for CrossFit and HIIT, fan bikes give you a full upper body and lower body workout simultaneously with zero impact.

The more you push yourself, the more it pushes back. Infinite resistance means that you truly get out of this exercise what you put in.

Most air resistance fan bikes out there come preprogrammed with some HIIT workouts. HIIT stands for High-Intensity Interval Training, which is also offered by the ATIVAFIT air resistance fan bike

