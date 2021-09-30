How To Achieve the Ultimate TV Viewing Experience with Light Mi NEO Sync Box & TV Backlight Kit

Nothing beats watching a great movie at home with the family, but what if this experience can be elevated? What if the kids suddenly want to watch movies at home on TV instead of their phones? What if the experience is just so captivating that even friends want to come over to watch the game?

There are numerous accessories and other installations that can be added to one's TV setup. Backlights are one of them. Not a lot of homeowners appreciate backlights, and this is because they might not have experienced how it is capable of upgrading their setups. Learn why having a backlight could be beneficial to your viewing experience.

Why It's Important To Upgrade Your TV Experience

With everything viewable on one's phone, it's hard to find a reason why watching TV would be a better choice. This is, of course, unless the experience is worth it. Having a backlit TV with a hue sync box does more, other than provide extra colors. It adds to the accent of the whole room.

The thing is, the TV LED backlight experience stretches further than just movies and series. It also makes games pop out as well. Coming up with an immersive atmosphere is hard to do without the right tools at hand.

Instead of trying out different things to see what works, why not go straight to the best and install a backlight for your TV? Learn more about the Light Mi NEO Sync and find out why it's the perfect addition to your home in making a home theater.

Why Do I Need a Backlight RBG Kit?

Although this might sound like just another accessory that you can forego, it is necessary if you want to make your TV the center of attention. With the whole visual experience of watching and playing evolving, a plain TV might not cut it.

Light accessories in the room are highlighted

There might be a few things in the room that are meant to shine but somehow don't whenever the TV is on. The Light Mi NEO Sync Box & TV Backlight Kit stretches beyond the back wall and onto different items in the room that make the experience more eccentric. This can be done with light strips for TV setups.

Not too bright but not too dark

One of the worst experiences when watching a movie is having to turn on the LED light TV. With the backlight on, you'll be able to take bathroom breaks without having to ruin the vibe of the room.

Better music experience

Aside from watching movies or series, imagine throwing a party with everyone's favorite music video playing. The backlight can sync with the music and transform the living room into a vibrant club experience.

Gaming to the next level

Aside from synchronizing with music, imagine playing a game, and the whole room accentuates what you're playing. In a high-speed chase? Imagine the ambient lights around the room dancing around, adding to the experience.

Budget accessory

Some people overspend on lights when what they should be doing is just purchasing the Light Mi NEO Sync Box & TV Backlight Kit. The good thing about this backlight is that it won't cost you much, but it'll highlight the experience.

Easy installation

Hiring professionals to install lights around the house can be very expensive. This easy backlight setup makes the whole process cost-efficient and very easy to do. The Light Mi NEO Sync Box can be set up easily through HDMI to smart lights via WiFi. The process is fairly simple and straightforward.

What the Light Mi NEO Sync Box & TV Backlight Kit Offers

Aside from the immersive experience that this backlight offers, it is also designed to fit all the technicals one might struggle with. Incompatibility is one thing that a lot of lights struggle with.

Compatibility

It can easily be connected to Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, Windows, and a lot of other devices via HDMI. Plug and play and enjoy that 4K/30hz experience.

Control

The best part is that you won't have to reach to the back of your TV to control the light since it can be done through a simple app or even voice commands through Google Assist and Alexa. You can even use the Smart Thing app to help change and adjust the settings.

Smart Home upgrade

You can connect other smart lights and sync them all together to set the mood. Imagine having a preset lighting theme for different moods.

Light Mi NEO Sync Box Package

Here's what you'll get when you purchase the Light Mi NEO Sync Box package:

1x Light Mi NEO box

2x Light Strip Coils

1x HDMI cable

1x AC Power Adapter

4x Fixing Brackets for the light strips

Light Mi NEO Sync Box Pricing

The Light Mi NEO Sync Box & Kit Basic costs just $119.99, which is good for a 65" and below setup! For those who want to go pro, there's also an option to purchase the pro at $159.99.

For those that have larger setups, the experience gets better and better. There are also different plug options for those that might not be using the conventional US plug.

If you're looking for that next-level TV experience, instead of replacing your TV altogether, install a backlight that illuminates and highlights the TV, what you are watching/playing, and the entire room. It isn't fair that the room gets left behind when you're having a blast watching TV.

Light Mi NEO is one product that TechTimes finds to work really well when installed to your TV as a TV backlight or LED light TV addition.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

