Smart drum or electronic drum kit is more advanced compared to the conventional version of the instrument. Unlike smart drums, traditional drum kits are much larger since they use wood shells, metal cymbals, and wood snares.

Because of these components, acoustic models usually take a lot of space, forcing aspiring or professional musicians to get a large room that could house their conventional instrument kit.

Meanwhile, electric drums are much more portable since they only have mesh, rubber, or plastic pads for drum heads. However, the sound could still have some issues since these electric models have components relayed by a sound module and an amplifier or headset.

As of the moment, professional drummers still prefer using acoustic ones since it produces the exact sound they want to record. On the other hand, the past massive concerts also rely on conventional drum kits instead of electronic ones.

Choosing the Best Smart Drum Kit

For starters, the best option you could choose right now is the smart drum version. Why? Because most people are currently stuck in their houses since music studios are usually closed due to the restrictions implemented to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

But, before you choose your own smart drum kit, you need to consider these factors so that you can have the best one that would suit your needs as you learn how to be a professional drummer:

Check how thick or thin the cymbals are. The best electronic drum kits offer thinner cymbals, allowing you to have a more realistic drumming experience.

Always check the sound quality before buying the electronic drum. Some brands offer sonic options and more volume control compared to other kits.

Aside from the two factors mentioned above, you also need to check if the drum kit requires lots of wiring. Remember, you are purchasing an electronic drum kit so that you can save more space. If it needs more wires to work, there's a high chance that your and your family members would trip into them.

MOPLAY Smart Drum as Your Best Option!

As of the moment, most electric drum brands cost around $800 up to $1,000 per kit. For a beginner, this is a prohibitive price to pay. If you want to have the best drumming experience at a cheap price, then MOPLAY's Smart Drum D3.

Here are some major reasons why this smart drum kit is a must-have for professional and amateur drummers:

You can have the same fun experience offered by professional drum kits at a very low price.

Starting at $549, you can already have your own MOPLAY smart drum kit. You can really expect a great drumming experience since the manufacturer has collected more data and genuine product reviews from customer feedback to further enhance their product.

MOPLAY allows you to have fun drum learning activities since the D3 model is based on a rhythm game.

Expect a drum game learning-based experience for beginners!

MOPLAY Smart Drum D3 is considered a drum for beginners. If you already played "Guitar Heroes" or other similar music games, you can compare its playstyle to them. It has simple mechanics that allow beginners to keep up with each song easily.

With MOPLAY Smart Drums App and sturdy tablet stand, you can use your gadget to see the songs you are playing in the rhythm game. As of the moment, its app is compatible with Windows, iOS, and Android devices.

The drum game also offers ten new songs every month. Here are the songs available recently in August. You can also click this link to see other songs available for the past few months.

Guns N' Roses-Knockin' On Heaven's Door

Kim Gun Mo-The Moon Of Seoul

DAYBREAK-Good

Biuret-Lie

The Cranberries-Dreams

Imagine Dragons-Believer

Morten Harket-Can't Take My Eyes Off You

Beyonce-Listen

米津玄師(Yonezu Kenshi)-春雷 Shunrai

Jaurim-Twenty-five, Twenty-one

MOPLAY's drum game tech can easily fit tight spaces.

Thanks to MOPLAY Smart Drum D3's portable design, you can easily set it upright inside your room without the need to remove your furniture. All you need to do is clear a 47.24" X 47.24" of space, and you can already place your new drum kit.

If you are worried that it will shake whenever you try hitting the right notes, you don't need to worry about anything. MOPLAY made sure that its specialized drumming mats could absorb the vibration of the drums. Thanks to this innovation, your drum game-based kit would undoubtedly be stabilized.

MOPLAY Smart Drum D3 allows you to play quietly at night.

One of the frustrating things about drumming is playing at night since you can wake up your mom, dad, and siblings if you hit those snares and drums too hard.

But, MOPLAY wants to make sure that its consumers can use its smart drum kit anytime they want. The electronic drum kit comes with earbuds, allowing you to play all your favorite songs without the need to worry about noise complaints.

Expect realistic drum sound quality.

The new MOPLAY Smart Drum D3 offers a satisfying sound quality thanks to its high-end mesh pads and drums. . It is also integrated with the noise-balanced sound feature for cymbals.

On the other hand, it also has actual acoustic drum pedals, which brings another level of precision in vibrations. It can also provide a more realistic immersive experience.

Aside from the benefits that you can have, here are MOPLAY's strengths against its competitors:

If you use the enclosed earbuds, you can enjoy drums anywhere without worrying about sound pollution.

Ten new songs are updated every month so that you can enjoy recent performances.

It comes at a low price despite good hitting sense using a mesh pad.

There is an interactive lesson course (7 languages provided), so you can practice basic drum beats to high-level fill-ins.

On the other hand, here are the inclusions of the new MOPLAY Smart Drum D3:

Specialized Drum Mat

Acoustic Drum Sticks

Earbuds

User Manual

MOPLAY Drum D3 Tablet Stand

3 Years Subscription Coupon

