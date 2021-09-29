(Photo : QANplatform )

Quantum-resistant blockchain platform QANplatform has announced a super-fast feature that allows developers to deploy its blockchain to cloud platforms in less than five minutes. The new functionality will be compatible with all major cloud platforms including Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, DigitalOcean and Linode.

According to the hybrid blockchain's developers, the rapid implementation cycle cuts installation times by around 80% when compared to rivals such as Ethereum, Polkadot and Algorand.

While QANplatform gazes into the future with its high-concept of a quantum-proof blockchain, the company is now seeking to prove itself capable of overcoming challenges in the here and now. In a recent press release, Johan Polecsak, Co-Founder and CTO of QANplatform, explained the significance of rapid cloud deployment.

"Quantum-resistant security is our main USP, but on top of that we do address the problems of today," he said. " QAN takes one step back and focuses on lowering the entry barrier for the developer community, so startups and enterprises can build their Proof-of-Concepts (PoC) and Minimum Viable Products (MVP) as fast as possible to reach mass adoption.

"The QAN blockchain platform solves this issue by building integrations to existing and widely used and loved programming languages (Rust, Go), DevOps technologies (Docker, Kubernetes) and Cloud Platforms like Amazon AWS or Microsoft Azure."

According to QANplatform, its 5-minute cloud deployment is a first for the industry. This will allow developers to quickly begin experimenting with the company's technology stack and to start building quantum-resistant smart contracts, dApps, defi solutions, tokens, cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

It is expected that the rapid deployment feature will roll out with the QANplatfrom TestNet which is currently accepting pre-registrations.

Quantum Danger

Quantum computing has been a longstanding bogeyman for the blockchain sector, as the technology could render traditional cryptography near-useless, allowing existing private wallet addresses to be hacked in a matter of hours.

A number of industry leaders are developing quantum computers and quantum technology including IBM, Google, Cisco, Intel and others. Two years ago, Google claimed it was able to solve a calculation in 200 seconds that would have taken a traditional supercomputer 10,000 years. IBM currently disputes those claims, saying a traditional supercomputer could do the calculation in 2.5 days.

Progress continues to be made in the sector with breakthroughs being made on a regular basis. While traditional cryptography is vulnerable to traditional cryptographic methods, there are a number of potential solutions to this dilemma including lattice-based cryptography.

QANplatform is conceived as a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform, employing lattice-based encryption into its design in order to 'future-proof' blockchain technology. The experienced team behind the venture includes former employees at projects such as PwC, Deutsche Telekom, IBM, and Uber, as well as crypto platforms Ethereum, Monero, and Zcash.

The network recently announced staking for its native QANX token, following listings on Uniswap and PancakeSwap after successful VC and IDO launchpad rounds. The QAN mainnet is expected to launch early in 2022.

