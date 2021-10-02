(Photo : Jeff Lassen’s LOAD GENIE Software Promises to Change the Auto Transport Industry)

The 21st Century is all about innovations and inventions. Brilliant new ideas crop up each day that simplifies entrepreneurship. However, specific innovations are revolutionary and have the potential to change the face of any industry forever. This stands true for Jeff Lassen's latest innovation, Load Genie.

His company Rite Way Auto Transport has for many years ruled the automobile transportation industry with its premium service. However, this brand new application has increased the efficiency of their services by a million times. The platform is everything that screams, "This is the future."

Load Genie: Everything You Need To Know About This Application

Without fast-paced technology and intelligent software, automobile transportation would be a tedious process. And in today's fast-paced world, nobody has the luxury to wait for days to get their vehicles delivered.

That's where Rite Way Auto Transport steps in. With the help of their latest technology, they are known to be one of the fastest transportation companies in the America.

Jeff Lassen's latest invention, Load Genie, simplifies the process and makes it superfast. Collaborating vehicle logistics with their transportation business, the company uses an intelligent match technology built with artificial intelligence that helps them pick up vehicles from any part of the country within hours.

This software not only simplifies the work for the car dealers but is beneficial for their customers as well. With its live-tracking feature, customers can now see exactly where the vehicle is at a given time, something the automotive logistics space has never had. The advanced artificial intelligence technology that governs the app also provides affordable and realistic rates for the auto transportation service.

What makes it even more impressive is that it was created based on the real needs of customers. Considering the pain points of all the customers for the last 12 years, Jeff Lassen came up with this brilliant idea. The application aims to solve every transportation-related problem a customer might face. It aims to cater to their needs beyond their expectations.

Load Genie helps two different customer bases at the same time:

● The entire Automotive Industry

● Carriers who are hauling these vehicles

The easy user interface of the app ensures that both the above-mentioned categories of people can access all the information related to transportation instantly.

What Makes It Special

Load Genie isn't one of those struggling apps that can't handle user traffic. In fact, there is hardly any other platform that can match its proficiency. The simple reason behind this is that technical knowledge alone isn't enough to provide a service in the vehicle transportation industry. It takes years of experience and inside knowledge to develop a program as successful as Load Genie.

Jeff Lassen implemented his personal experience that he garnered from the industry for the last 12 years and combined it with technology. The inside industry knowledge that he has cannot be found in any books or blogs. Thus, even the most advanced technological app would find it challenging to beat Load Genie. You can find out more about Jeff Lassen and his business on LinkedIn or Facebook

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.