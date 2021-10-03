Global tech company The Trade Desk has announced that it is expanding its omnichannel DSP to support Audio Out-of-Home (AOOH) through strategic partnerships with software company Vistar Media and internet marking firm Vibenomics.

This makes The Trade Desk the first omnichannel DSP to offer AOOH support. With the new range of support, advertisers and marketers can programmatically purchase audio inventory from network providers like Vibenomics.

Boosting AOOH Growth

Audio Out-of-Home (AOOH) is the next level of in-store messaging and music, allowing advertisers to broadcast their message and materials on-location right where consumers travel, play, shop, and work. This allows the delivery of the message right where the market is ready to respond.

It has seen increased use in the industry after consumers reported in a 2019 Accenture study that brands were communicating with them in a way that was considered too personal. In fact, about 71 percent of those customers expressed concerns about how these advertisers and brands acquired personal information they don't remember sharing voluntarily. With AOOH, it does not rely on personal data to deliver a unique and targeted experience. Instead, it focuses on giving an in-store customer experience. The technology includes broadcasting premium music and programmatic ads to improve the customer experience and reach shoppers exactly where they are at the point of decision, influencing their choices and helping improve sales.

The new partnership between The Trade Desk with Vistar Media and Vibenomics marks the latest step forward for the AOOH experience. Last October 2020, Vistar Media signed a partnership agreement with Vibenomics to launch the first real-time bidding exchange for AOOH technology to reach in-store shoppers right at the point of purchase. This, according to the two companies, has empowered advertising to purchase their AOOH advertising programmatically, giving them the option to obtain it as a part of an audience-driven open exchange campaign or via a custom private marketplace.

With the growth from both Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) and audio as separate emerging media, exposing Vibenomics' unique audio inventory with support from Vistar Media to The Trade Desk is a strategic step for the company's growth in terms of its network, as well as the industry at large.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a global technology company headquartered in California that offers a software platform for digital ad buyers to obtain data-driven digital advertising campaigns available across various devices and ad formats.

The largest independent demand-side platform (DSP) provides real-time ad pricing and placement for advertisers at agencies and brands. Its self-service platform also has integrations with inventory, data, and publisher partners.

About Vibenomics

The company Vibenomics was created with the goal of helping location-based businesses and connected cities create and control a "vibe" that would improve their business. As the country's leading audio experience provider, Vibenomics improves sales and customer experience with its library of licensed background music playlists and professionally made voice announcements.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media provides a complete programmatic ecosystem that boosts organizations to optimize digital out-of-home media. The end-to-end solutions include a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), and digital signage software, combined in a single, user-friendly platform.

