(Photo : Request Finance)

Meet Request Finance, a blockchain-focused payments application designed to simplify the management of fiat and crypto transactions.

The global payments network has dramatically evolved, with more people embracing digital ecosystems. As a result, there is an increasing demand for better payment systems, given that banks control today's infrastructure. Luckily, modern-day technologies such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies are gradually changing the game through open-source architecture.

Request.Finance is one of the blockchain-oriented applications focusing on building a futuristic payment ecosystem, linking traditional payment networks with crypto. This innovation draws its inspiration from the fragmented banking ecosystem where clients find it difficult to request or send payments across different banks.

Request intends to develop an all-suite financial tools platform that will assist users in creating invoices, managing expenses, running payrolls and balance their accounts. So far, the project has debuted its invoicing application, which is built on the Request protocol. Before jumping into the specifics, let's first dive into the roots of Request.Finance.

Meet Request.Finance

As mentioned, Request leverages blockchain technology to power the next generation of payment networks. The company's Co-founder and CEO, Christophe Lassuyt, is a YCombinator alumnus (W17) whose goal has been to solve the challenges facing international payment networks.

Christophe's journey began with co-founding Moneytis.com in 2014, which also focused on simplifying global money transfers with crypto as the backbone. However, it evolved to Currency Live following an acquisition by Wise. Request has since taken over the mantle as the primary vehicle to solving the challenges in international payment networks.

As for its initial market debut, Request Foundation raised about $30 million in a 2017 token generation event where they launched the REQ token. These funds were used to develop the first version of the Request protocol, with V2 launching in 2019. Like Youtube, the Request team is the first creator on its platform, having launched an invoicing application.

The Request Invoicing Application

The Request invoicing application provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to companies and freelancers looking to use digital currencies as a means of payment. This application is built by Request Labs and introduces a peer-to-peer ecosystem where parties can create invoices or make payments through cryptocurrencies. Request also plans to integrate the traditional financial ecosystem to feature fiat payments.

So, what's the fundamental value proposition of this blockchain-built invoicing application?

1. Simplified Crypto & Fiat Payment Invoices

While cryptocurrencies operate on P2P networks, invoicing and payments is quite different from the actual transaction. Request invoicing simplifies this process by enabling users to create invoices in their local currency, triggering crypto or fiat payments through supported wallets. The platform supports prominent crypto wallets, including Metamask and Fintech payment service provider, Stripe.

2. Compliance and Accounting Solutions

As for businesses, Request helps them to tackle the compliance and accounting challenges associated with crypto payments. This invoicing application features simplified crypto management tools, allowing stakeholders to integrate their payrolls with advanced accounting tools. In addition, companies can also make batch payments by linking Gnosis Safe on the Request invoicing application.

3. Cost Efficiency

The Request invoicing application is relatively cost-friendly; the platform charges a 0.1% fee for each transaction, with the maximum capped at $2. Ideally, companies making crypto payments can significantly reduce their operational costs while managing their expenses efficiently through additional tools.

4. Data Control

Unlike traditional payment networks, Request is built on a decentralized architecture, which means users do not have to go through a third party. Even better, users have control over their data backed by the protocol's immutable and fraud-resistant blockchain.

Shaping the Future of Global Payment Ecosystems

With the world becoming more interconnected, global payments will likely increase in the coming years. Request Co-founder and CEO Christophe Lassuyt believes that the project is a representation of the next era of e-invoicing. He has previously commented on the prospects of Request, noting that,

"Request represents the next step in invoice digitization in a way that its technology makes invoices smart and connected: the future of invoicing. When mentioning invoices, we mean any request for payment, including, for example, loans, grants, or payslips. Request is the first technology enabling blockchain-based invoices and connecting them to payment networks."

According to the Request roadmap, the project will introduce other payment tools within its ecosystem. Some of these prospective features include a payroll system, escrow, payer reputation system, recurring invoices, fiat to crypto and crypto to fiat invoices. These are just a tip of the iceberg, Requests' goal is to become a global leader in the world of fiat and crypto invoicing payments.

Closing Thoughts

Blockchain technology will not only solve the shortcomings in the global payments networks; this emerging tech will revolutionize the global financial ecosystem. On this front, we have Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-fungible token (NFT) innovations which are already changing the core aspects of traditional finance through decentralized ecosystems.

Going by the trends, blockchain-based payment service providers will play a fundamental role in integrating these upcoming crypto ecosystems with traditional finance.

