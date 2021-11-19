Going out is a hassle these days, as people are stuck inside their homes due to the lockdown restrictions of the pandemic that kept people from socializing in public settings. Almost everyone became a homebody, whether they like it or not. They have incredibly made peace with staying indoors and finding comfort in the four corners of their home.

To take a breather from such confinement, people began looking for ways to go out without compromising their health. Thus, outdoor getaways that don't require social interaction became a trend. However, going out will feel like a hassle as not everything that is readily available at home can be brought outside, including a cold bottle of juice or beer, as well as other accessories.

Traveling by car can solve this problem as all things needed can be boarded on the car's trunk. However, not many products that cater to outdoor needs are compatible with cars, much less a specific brand that can provide everything that a person needs when staying outdoors.

Camping is one of the glorified outdoor experiences that can help connect with nature, but that does not mean that a person cannot have the modern luxuries in life. Having a trusted brand that provides quality products that takes care of your outdoor adventure is surely a relief.

AstroAI is here to save the day for those who prefer to "glamp" rather than camp. Glamping is a combination of two words: "glamorous" and "camping," which brings new luxuries in life to traditional camping. This helps make a person comfortably enjoy outdoor setups and not necessarily giving up some amenities at home.

AstroAI Brings the Luxuries in Outdoor Adventures via Portable Equipment

The AstroAI Portable Refrigerator Freezer resembles a cooler chest, and the company modified it to have a compressor underneath to keep the refreshments, frozen and fresh produce cold throughout its use. The device is fairly spacious inside, as it has 45L worth of capacity. It is a refrigerator that can keep its content cool to complete the outdoor experience.

Even if it runs out of charge, it can still be hooked up to the 12V cigarette lighter port in the car to charge it or to keep the power going.That is handy, especially in situations requiring a cold drink after a long and sunny hike, in keeping food fresh to avoid spoilage, or during emergencies that need ice to apply on injuries.

Features:

LARGE CAPACITY: With 48-quart large capacity, larger interior dimension 12.9"(L)x 10.5"(W)x 15.1"(H), smaller interior dimension 10.5"(L) x6.3 "(W) x8.7 "(H), it could be a fridge or freezer to keep different kinds of stuff cool by varying temperatures, such as Beverages, Fruits, Ice Cream, Vegetables, Seafood, Meats, Skin Care, and Milk.

FAST COOLING: With a powerful compressor, the car freezer in empty can cool to 32℉ at most within 15 minutes from 77℉, and reach the lowest -4℉（-20°C） about 45 minutes. You can choose the max mode for the fastest cooling or the ECO mode for energy saving. (It uses less than 1 KW.H per day in ECO mode）

BATTERY PROTECTION: With three levels of battery protection mechanism - Low, Medium, and High, the car fridge can protect your vehicle battery from running out by accident. It also saves your time to reset the digital panel for the next use with its memory function.

FUNCTIONAL DESIGNS: LED display panel helps to easily check and adjust the temperature. Built-in LED light helps to quickly find the content you need in dim areas. Handle design helps you easily move the fridge. UL Listed car cigarette lighter extension cord with built-in ceramic fuse provides first-class protection from overloaded and short circuits.

MULTI-USE: Includes 12/24V DC and 100V to 240V AC adapter. You can cool stuff with this fridge at home or in your car. You even can use it outdoors with a portable power bank-ideal for Picnic, Barbecue, Camping, Home Party, Travel.

Pros:

Perfect for outdoor use and adventures

Multi-functional and can be used as a personal refrigerator at home

Space-saving

Large battery capacity

Fast cooling technology for immediate use

Sturdy structure can be stacked with light materials

Cons:

Cooler-style of storage, so less tall bottles would fit inside

A little bulky for small cars

Limited colors only

The products of AstroAI can also be used for tiny homes that have limited space, giving them an opportunity to have a refrigerator that does not take up space yet works the same way.

Price: $272.17 for the 45L variant via Amazon

Looking for a smaller cooler chest that can still keep the food and drinks fresh and cool? Maybe the Portable Freezer is for you, as it is smaller in size and capacity compared to the abovementioned model but is not necessarily less in its cooling power.

The car refrigerator is more of a freezer than a refrigerator, and it brings a new product to the portable home equipment market. It means that its device is more concentrated in keeping a product or item at freezing temperature and making it rock solid until its next use.



It has the power to reach up to -4°F (-20°C), and that is enough to keep things solid in one's cooler chest. Moreover, it can both be hooked up to a wall socket or car cigarette lighter for extra power once the batteries die out.

Price: $199.99 for the 15L variant via Amazon

Never run out of air as AstroAI offers its Air Compressor technology for any device or object that needs to be inflated.

The device can be used to remedy your car's flat tire or that of a bike that you brought for a trail experience, a beach ball or any other ball, an inflatable bed and pillows for the camp, or simply an inflatable tent. Whatever you need to inflate, this portable outdoor equipment can ease your worries.

It can be hooked up to the car's cigarette lighter port for its power and integration, and then a person is good to go. The device also promises to inflate immediately with a monitored pressure and would not take time to fully air in an object.

Price: $30.99 via Amazon

Sometimes, tire pressure gauges are considered a thing of the past, especially as most modern vehicles have TPMS or a Tire Pressure Monitoring System. But what about those that have problems with the system or fear that it is not accurate? Also, how about other tire pressures like for the bicycle?

Keep your travels safe and fuel-efficient especially with cars with a well-monitored tire pressure. This is where AstroAI's Digital Tire Pressure Gauge comes in, and it presents a gadget that is essential to outdoor adventures.

Unlike other devices, it is digital and has an ergonomic grip that would not slip out of one's hands. It can also be stored easily in a glove box. It also has a light that beams up whenever in use in case your tire emergency happens at night, making it handy when checking out pressure in the dark.

Price: $10.49 via Amazon

AstroAI offers a smaller portable refrigerator, and it is almost a personal size with its 10L capacity, but what sets it apart from other products is that it does not focus on cooling technology only. The mini fridge can also serve as a heater to keep things warm like medication, food, and other products.



Want to defrost frozen food? Crank it up to as much as 149°F for a faster process.

The mini-fridge may be small in size, but it has enough capacity to keep drinks, food, and more.

Price: $100.99 for the Variant with Temperature Control via Amazon

AstroAI has different products for all needs, may it be for outdoor and indoor use, as it has plenty of purposes. It is not stuck on one use only, as it is more of an investment, especially for those frequently going out.

As mentioned earlier, it is rare for a company to provide this many products that would fit almost all needs when you go out for a brief nature adventure. AstroAI aims to provide you with all the devices that you would most definitely require when glamping and more.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.