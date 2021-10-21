(Photo : Here are 5 Tips to a Happy and Balanced Life)

Today you will meet an entrepreneur, a motivational speaker, and a business consultant; this multi-faceted personality is Brandon Ivan Pena. From being the CEO of a coffee brand, 787 Coffee and Hacienda Iluminada to being the owner of BrandON, his company that deals with business consulting and motivational conferences, Ivan has helped the community in all the ways he can. Along with his passion for letting the world taste his savored coffee, he is also passionate about encouraging fellow businessmen to achieve high in the industry and spark the fire of inspiration among people with his motivational speeches.

Brandon Ivan, himself is a perfect example of a balanced life. He was successful in managing his personal and work life and now aims to convey the importance of balanced life to his audience as well. Creating a balance between both aspects of your life is not as easy as it seems but you can learn it by including some basic principles of a balanced life into your routine. Work-life balance is less about dividing the hours between your personal and business life, rather it is more about dealing with your work-life efficiently and still having the energy and time to give to your family.

Brandon Ivan is here to give you some tips to help you to lead a happy and balanced life ahead.

1.Grateful

According to Ivan, Gratefulness is the first key to a balanced life. He believes that one should always show gratitude and stay happy with whatever he has. Struggling and desiring to achieve more is a part of the process but you should also be content with your present, no matter whatever is missing in your life. Appreciate what life has offered you and remind yourself of things you are grateful for. This is a very important factor to maintain a happy life.

2. Passionate

The next tip by Ivan to the road for maintenance of life is being passionate about your goals. It is a fact and can be seen easily that passion always takes you to the door of success. Ivan himself showcased to the world that if you are passionate about something, as he was for coffee, you can achieve milestones by putting effort and working hard on achieving it. Just like, Ivan accomplished his goal of amazing the world with his own style, savored coffee, and today the world loves the taste of his coffee. Similarly, you should love your job and it shouldn't be draining for you.

3. Discipline

This is followed by another, and equally important tip: Discipline. It is said that one who has attained a disciplined lifestyle can achieve anything in his life. You must stick to your goals and channelize your energy towards pre-decided goals. In today's time, the speed and complexity of events can get you out of track but with a little discipline, you can get back on track and can be more productive than ever.

4. Valuable Connection:

Brandon Ivan further motivates the audience with his set of rules that he wants everyone to incorporate into their lives. Valuable connections are one of those roles where he teaches the masses to value your family and loved ones, take out time for them no matter how busy your schedule gets because they are the true deservers of your time, efforts, and energy.

5. Staying True to Yourself:

Among many other motivational tips through which he motivates and inspires the public, he emphasizes staying true to yourself. You have to care about your values and not cave into the demands and expectations of others. It not only leads to a balanced life but also makes you independent, confident, and gives you the ability to navigate through life more effectively. Having a harmonious work-life balance is critical to improving your physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

However, this is only one side of his life. There is more to discuss the multitalented legend, Brandon Ivan Pena. His love for coffee and urge to inculcate the same love in others brought him immense fame and recognition. Simply, his idea is to let people learn what properly grown, roasted and freshly brewed coffee tastes like. Undoubtedly he achieved what he wanted. Everyone who tastes his coffee becomes a fan. He opened his line of coffee, 787 Coffee with all enthusiasm. The perfect taste of the coffee is due to the delicious coffee beans picked from farms of Puerto Rico and then tested by experts including Brandon. Under his supervision, he managed the whole coffee-making process so brilliantly that it led to the efficient growth of his brand pushing him to expand his coffee business throughout New York. Today, he has ten coffee shops proving his hard work, willpower, and success.

Anyways, coffee is not the only thing that Brandon does. He is also a podcast producer and agent who not only runs a successful business but also raises the name of other people. He is helping people learn more about business and encouraging those who are struggling to start their businesses. Brandon is the CEO of BrandON- his brand where he works as a business consultant and motivational speaker. Brandon has a strong business mindset, he is all fueled up to push entrepreneurs to innovate, invest and take their businesses to the next level. His brand, BrandON goes by the motto, "By humans for humans," which shows how spirited Brandon Ivan is, to inspire other businessmen to follow him and achieve higher. BrandON became his identification since it is now an internationally popular brand. It was because of his brand that he also received invitations from some well-known business consult conferences including Digital Shanghai, Social Media Week, SXSW.

Since his childhood, Brandon was into business and he knew that he wanted to expand it someday. Although he was born in El Paso, he later moved to New York City to make his career full and successful. His ultimate devotion and a zealous attitude towards his business make him an outstanding businessman among others. Not only is he a powerful entrepreneur but also an amazing human who follows what he preaches. He is not afraid or concerned about the competition in the industry, instead, he only pays attention to his work making it better and better every day. He supports the public and his fellow business to get to the point where he is. "We want to build, we want to collaborate, we want to build a better world, Together. In my world, my competitors are doing the same," his words reflect his impactful personality on others.

Brandon's plans include opening new coffee shops in Brooklyn and on the west side of Manhattan. He is all geared up to take all his brands to another level along with working to make this world a better place. For more motivational tips, updates about his coffee business and new coffee shops, follow him on Instagram, Instagram, and Facebook, Facebook.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.