Benny Pough Is Disrupting Indie Labels With DVERSE Media

Are you a promising artist looking to increase your fan base to get your music heard? You have the right talent to engage your core audience, but perhaps you have difficulty in formulating an effective marketing strategy to get new ears on your music. In such cases, the best choice is to seek out marketing professional guidance.

Among the numerous marketing companies, DVERSE Media is one name that has grabbed attention among budding artists worldwide. Benny Pough, the founder of DVERSE Media, has a 30 year track record of putting soon-to-be superstars on the map. Boasting an incredible resume as an executive with the top companies in the music business -including Epic Records, Universal Music, Sony Music, Urban One, MCA Records, and Roc Nation Music. More specifically, Pough has been responsible for delivering top radio hits in the field of marketing and promotions for superstars such as Kanye West, Jay Z, Rihanna, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Future, and 21 Savage. He's recognized nationally and internationally because of his innovative marketing and promotional strategies to garner massive attention in the music business. Because of his meteoric rise, Pough started a full service global music distribution and publishing company called DVERSE Media which is respected globally for providing top tier services for artists looking to pursue superstardom. The intriguing background of the company and that of its CEO, Benny Pough, is a story with years of dedication and passion. In this exclusive interview, I am ecstatic to share this exclusive interview with you.

What is your business and what are you doing? Tell us your story and how you've started, what made you choose this path.

"My business is media in all its forms, which has allowed me the opportunity to explore all sides of my creativity. I'm adding author to my newest media endeavor, with my first book, ON IMPACT: Life, Leadership & Betting on Yourself, scheduled for release in 2022. I chose the media industry because it allows me to help others who are finding it difficult to know what next steps they need to take to push their dreams forward and their lives into a new direction. I am also in the real estate business. I committed to having two Plan As and worked until I turned one investment property into more than 100 units. Having this second and equally important business in tandem with my work in media has allowed me to take risks and helped me thrive in the media industry, including being part of the rise of some of the most successful artists in the world. In addition, I stepped into the tech space in 2020, co-founding Kandiid, a social media app which provides socialization and monetization opportunities for individuals to monetize the content about which they are passionate."

What makes you stand out within your industry? Why are you unique?

"Authenticity. I am always going to be me so people know what to expect from me. I am committed to all my endeavors which gives everyone the confidence to rely on me and my unwavering commitment no matter how challenging the undertaking."

How did you make a name for yourself or your company in your industry, especially in the early days?

"Hard work, dedication, and commitment. I've always pressed above and beyond, gone the extra mile, and fully believed in the opportunities of the talent. It's really the only way to make a name for yourself and keep that name and reputation over the years. Consistency, through hard work, and being true to yourself and your values will ensure your reputation stays intact over time."

What were the biggest challenges you have faced and how did you overcome them? What keeps you running when times get tough?

"I almost lost it all: my career, my family, my goals, and my life, in a situation I couldn't control. It made me see the value in managing my time, organizing my life and finances, and reaffirming my faith and my belief in God. I tap into my faith reserve whenever I encounter circumstances that feel out of my control. Faith has saved my life before and continues to guide my steps today."

What piece of advice do you wish someone had given you at the start of your career?

"Success is measured not by how much you earn but how much you can commit to the process and your ability to persevere. It's also about how much you give and share with others. Commitment, perseverance, generosity, and sharing make it possible to push through the difficult experiences, not money."

Where do you see yourself and your product in a couple of years? What are some of your dreams and aspirations?

"I want to be an outlier as an indie label. I want to have global superstars on the roster. I want to have a best-selling book, travel the world, and talk about ON IMPACT."

For more information on Benny Pough's story or DVERSE Media you can reach out via instagram @BennyPough.

