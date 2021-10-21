(Photo : The Philanthropic Approach of Ella's Bubbles)

The world is a mixture of people with diverse needs. While many are blessed with a perfectly functioning mind and body, a majority find it difficult to perform basic everyday tasks. As important as it is to invent and create services that satisfy everyday human needs, the special needs of these individuals should also be taken into account. These needs are not only limited to constructing handicap ramps and creating menus in braille. Other needs require an even higher level of attention. Ella's Bubbles, a walk-in bathtub brand, has been actively working in this area to facilitate the needs of the disabled community.

Known for their innovative walk-in bathtubs, Ella's Bubbles can be called a pioneer in this field. Launched in 2005 in the US, the company has established their name in the market by consistently introducing new and out-of-the-box products. It is one of the few companies that is thinking for the greater good and caters to the special as well as luxurious needs of their customers. It is led by a group of determined, farsighted personalities; Laimonis Magone (CEO), Laima Magone (CFO), and Tanner Tattini (CMO); whose vision enabled them to create such a company.

Acknowledging their Corporate Social Responsibility

Creating a strong business and building a better world are not conflicting goals - they are both essential ingredients for long-term success. - Bill Ford

Ford rightfully acknowledges the fact that strong and emerging businesses should actively contribute toward fulfilling their social responsibility. Every business today must think of society's needs and their duty toward them. Ella's Bubbles is diligently fulfilling their responsibility by aligning their business and moral goals. Not only are they excelling in this niche with unique and creative ideas, but they are also stirring a positive change in society.

Keeping in mind their product, they designed the special Ella Transfer Walk-in tub model. The company's engineer designed this product for wheelchair users and those with mobility issues. It makes access to the tub effortless. The main feature is the L-Shape Outward Swing Door. Its distinct shape and the engineering of the outward swing door create a wide slide-in entry for an easy transition from a wheelchair into a smooth acrylic seat.

With such inventions, Ella's Bubbles has, in a short time, become a public's favorite. As they perfectly satisfy the needs of the specially-abled community, their products have received a positive response and acceptance from their audience.

Luxury Redefined

Their super popular "Transfer walk-in tubs" have strengthened position in the market for differently-abled customers. Their other walk-in tubs are dominating the market with sleek and luxurious designs.

This Chicago-based company is a hub of creative designers who have engineered almost every combination of walk-in tubs. Their vast variety of walk-in bathtubs include; Inward and Outward Swing Door Walk-In tubs, Two Seat Walk-In tubs, Lay Down Acrylic Walk-In tubs, Ella ShaK, and many more.

To elaborate on these luxurious and creative designs, Ella's Bubbles pioneered the first and only two-seat walk-in bathtub and offer the world's largest single-seat walk-in, the Ella ShaK. Their mission is to make bathing a memorable experience where people can unwind and relax. Artistic and inventive designs have enabled Ella's Bubbles to make strides in the industry and reform the vision of bathing. They offer their customers a wide array of luxurious and helpful bathtubs that enhance bathing.

Ella's Bubbles has taken a step ahead and carefully curated special bathtubs for their furry customers. Their Dog - Pet Spa is a best-seller among pet owners as it provides a perfect space to bathe dogs while keeping them safe. Four-legged friends can walk right into Ella's Pet Spa and enjoy a unique experience with Microbubble therapy. This therapy is the process of breaking down water molecules into billions of tiny, oxygen-rich bubbles, which are then sent out through a dedicated hand mixer. Micro Bubbles provide a moisturizing, exfoliating therapeutical experience while detoxifying and relieving skin-related issues.

This company has truly raised the bar of the bathtub market. Their dedication to bringing nothing but the best and unique is commendable and inspiring. Exceptional products have helped Ellas's Bubbles gain a competitive edge in the industry and have enabled them to soar over the competition.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.