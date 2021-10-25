(Photo : Dr. Neeta Bhushan)

Everyone gets confused at times, which is a normal happening in life. However, prolonged confusion can be disastrous or leave you feeling stuck. But the most important thing to keep in mind is that it's only a phase in life, and you'll get through it soon.

Dr. Neeta Bhushan, a mental and emotional health advocate, shares vast experience in the life coaching field, and she understands how best to overcome confusion in life. She has spent the better part of her career helping thousands transition. Neeta is a firm believer in finding life's purpose no matter the stage in life. To her, confusion is a beautiful and dynamic essential part of life, and it's never too late to begin or start afresh.

Neeta is also a co-founder of the Dharma Coaching Institute, which focuses on making it possible for its students to live into their dharma and true purpose in life. A strong advocate for mental wellness, Neeta points out that life confusion can keep you in jobs that you hate, relationships that are toxic, and overall contribute to your wellbeing, explaining why she is very passionate about the topic.

According to Dr. Neeta, confusion can render you powerless, with lots of emptiness and stress, a whole package spiraling into negative thoughts and emotions. To her, it's the epitome of these negative emotions that can keep you from reaching your potential, or contribute to depression, anxiety and overwhelming daily stress. Continuing on a path like this may have a detrimental effect on your career, relationships, health, or goals in life, hence the need to brace yourself on how best to overcome them.

If you ever find yourself in such a circumstance, Dr. Neeta advises that the first thing you should do is try to understand and pinpoint the trigger of the emotion. You may experience confusion, but was it after a conversation you had with a professor, a boss, a manager? If yes, go a little deeper, as she says trace the root back that led you to experience and heighten the confusion and spiral into the negative emotion trap.

Next, recall your why. Why are you doing the work or career you are doing in the first place? Does it bring you joy? How are you able to impact others? She says when you reconnect with the 'why' it may rejuvenate and reset the positive feelings you had in the beginning of your journey. To Neeta, this is a sign that you have accepted the confusion, yet you are not the negative emotion- it's only merely a stage and signal that you need to try out something, perhaps reigniting the engine, to jumpstart your career or life again.

To her, analyzing your goals will also help determine the root cause of the problem. Overambitious goals or non-practical goals can be the cause of confusion. At this point, Dr. Neeta Bhushan insists that no stone should be left unturned. A precise analysis of your goals will help you know whether you need to change them or change strategies to realize them.

Neeta also calls to focus on what you know. It can be challenging for a confused mind to think outside the box, hence the need to focus on what seems right at the moment to lower the confusion. The objective is to clear the confusion, and you can only do this by focusing on what you are sure about.

A confused person needs approval to regain their decisive mindset. Neeta's advice is to appreciate the small achievements and milestones. The achievements might not match your expectations but just appreciate the experience. Neeta recommends looking back to any previous accomplishments to help bring back that winning mentality to pull you through the confusion.

More significantly, Neeta can't insist enough on the need to be patient with yourself. Confusion is a sign that you are on the brink of a great change or change that has already happened, so you need not rush yourself. Sometimes it can be tough to sit with discomforting emotions like confusion. So, give yourself the space and time to allow everything to unfold fully to be in a position to make an informed decision.

To Dr.Neeta, the essence is to keep your hope and dreams alive with a positive attitude.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.