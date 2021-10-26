(Photo : Devin Wills)

There is no challenge in life that cannot be overcome. One needs the willpower and right attitude to face it. People often tend to lose their focus when they face any challenges, but for many it comes as a start to help them discover their real goals in life. Something like this happened to the 24-year-old successful entrepreneur Devin Wills who decided to work not just to grow his wealth but to help people overcome their odds.

He is the President and CEO of A&W Contracting, Managing Partner of LFLS Legacy Holdings, Founder of Empathy Lending, andChairman/Executive Director of Hands Across Atlanta, a nonprofit organization. The seasoned entrepreneur learned lessons from his real-life experiences to realize the problems people face, so when he got an opportunity to be a part of Hands Across Atlanta, an organization founded by his friend to help the needy, he was more than happy.

After his friend had to move to Florida to look after his ailing mother, Wills became the CEO of Hands Across Atlanta. He spearheaded several fundraisers and even provided sports and education facilities to underprivileged children. The organization distributed 3,300 hot meals to front-line COVID-19 warriors during the pandemic and donated thousands of jackets and gloves to needy people during the chilling winter. Hands Across Atlanta is now working on a computer lab to donate it to the Salvation Army's Bellwood Boys & Girls Club.

Devin Wills has always focused on keeping the operational costs low for this organization to ensure all the funds raised go to people who deserve it. Hands Across Atlanta never spends on high-end marketing and large teams. They manage everything with ground-level technology, and that speaks about the success of his nonprofit organization.

Besides all the philanthropic activities, Devin Wills is carrying forward the legacy of a 29-year-old business that was started by his father. In 2017, Wills lost his father and became the owner and CEO of A&W Contracting. Back then, the 20-year-old Wills was a drug addict and party animal with limited knowledge about business. Realizing he had no one to fall back on in this world, he decided to bring his life back on track. He battled substance abuse without medical guidance, and that proved his towering willpower. As he began managing the company, it started achieving new milestones. A&W Contracting was recently listed among the top 100 roofing contractors in the US in Roofing Contractor magazine.

The company is now working with some of the high-end residential builders across the US like Lennar, D.R. Horton, Ashton Woods, Taylor Morrison, Edward Andrews, LGI, and Rocklyn Homes, to name a few. Following his father's footsteps, Wills started developing a stronger team for the company and focused on maintaining good relationships with famous suppliers and manufacturers in the market. The tried-and-tested formula yielded results for him, helping the company sail smoothly through the pandemic slowdown.

For Devin Wills, this is just the beginning. Simplicity and personal development are his secrets to success. He believes in people-oriented management, whether it is for his business or philanthropic activities. It's the people who contribute toward the growth. Going forward, he wants to continue his journey the same way, not focusing on wealth but on experiences that come from transforming lives positively.

