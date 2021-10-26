(Photo : Joti Statovci)

As said by Martin Luther King Jr. "If you can't fly then run if you can't run then walk if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward" with this thought man needs to never have the feeling to give up. Pandemic has got many and has also tested the patience of many over the last 2 years. Many countries have seen the worst economical days and many were even pushed back 7 years economically. However, many individuals have also evolved through this process. Joti Statovci is one such entrepreneur who has always evolved through situations and never stopped being his best version.

Joti is a well-known face in the forex business and has done wonders in dropshipping business. His business models have inspired many to make their own money avoiding higher chances of failure. The man from Kosova, Europe, has always believed in self-educating and wanted to help as many people in the process. Being proud of the owner of UBYKS, he has dedicated his knowledge by even starting a free course for people to overcome financial crises through this pandemic. During the pandemic, his strategies have been simple and that is to keep moving even if it is hard.

From being an entrepreneur to a human who has always believed in helping people, this post-pandemic was a major time to work through his business even harder. He mentions, 'Pandemic was devastating for many but for me, it was an opportunity to do something new with constraints. Those who have worked only 9 to 5s their whole life should be thankful that Covid 19 allowed them to think something of their own. When you do things of your own and are not relied on by anyone, that is when you shall outshine. Being an entrepreneur, I made sure I educate as many as I can. It's time for them to bring the education in use now.'

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.