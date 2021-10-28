BLUETTI Halloween Special

When there is a storm or sudden power outage, a portable power station could definitely save you and your family. This product provides a temporary power supply, allowing you to charge your smartphones and other gadgets, as well as small appliances for a certain period.

Compared to regular generators, a portable power supply doesn't release dangerous carbon monoxide emissions. Thanks to this, you no longer have to take critical safety measures.

Another advantage of a portable power supply is that it can be used less than 20 feet closer compared to those dangerous generators, which should be kept 20 feet away from your kids. On the other hand, this temporary power provider may also come in handy during campings.

If you are going out into the wilderness, where electricity and other types of power supplies are unavailable, you can just grab your portable energy generator and enjoy nature with peace of mind.

This is why you definitely need to check what BLUETTI has to offer this coming Halloween. Recently, the company launched its new AC300 portable power solution and B300 external battery pack.

However, many consumers were not able to grab this package since it was sold out quickly after its release on Sept. 15. But, the off-grid power solution pioneer confirmed that its popular AC300 and B300 modular battery packs are now back in stock!

Consumers could also have this portable power supply bundle at a lower price. Here's everything you need to know about BLUETTI's Halloween special offers.

What BLUETTI Offers

BLUETTI started working on its minimalist portable power supply station technology back in 2019. Thanks to the company's decades of working and researching in the energy storage industry, they were able to develop a whole lineup of solar power storage products for adventurers and all kinds of off-grid lives.

"BLUETTI is so much more than just a brand name; it is a way of life, a design philosophy, our hope for a better earth, a blue sky, and much more," said the company via its official website.

Here are other things about BLUETTI that you need to know:

BLUETTI values resourcefulness, seeking adventure, and living free.

BLUETTI builds products to ensure that consumers can have a power supply whenever and wherever they need it.

BLUETTI prioritizes design, service, and quality over everything else.

BLUETTI uses the highest quality, longest-lasting materials available to produce its advanced off-grid power solution products.

BLUETTI continues to innovate the renewable energy world with new products and new concepts.

BLUETTI Halloween Special

BLUETTI announced that its long-time and new consumers would soon be able to purchase its AC300 bundles at a lower price. Here are the following offers of the off-grid power solution pioneer:

AC300/B300 3,000W | 6,144Wh | 600W Solar Panel Combo (From $7,444, now $5899)

AC300/B300 240V 6,000W | 12,288Wh Combo (From $11,733, now $8,899)

AC300/B300 240V 6,000W | 12,288Wh | 1,200W Solar Combo (From $15,027, now $11,099)

Based on the offered prices above, you can save up to $3,928 from the most expensive AC300/B300 bundle version. On the other hand, here are the features offered by this portable power supply package of BLUETTI for this Halloween season:

All of this technology can be controlled by a complex yet easy-to-use smartphone app via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The new BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro integrated into the AC300 allows you to have double power, voltage, and capacity up to 6000W, 240V, and 24,576Wh.

Being modular means people can transport vast amounts of power with ease. All together, the machine weighs too much to transport, but individually, each part is highly portable.

The advanced AC300 can accept up to four B300 battery modules per unit since it is 100% modular, allowing you to have a total of 12,288Wh!

While connected to two B300 battery modules, the AC300 can be charged with both solar and AC simultaneously, adding up to 5400 watts of stunning charging rate, filling the 6kwh battery from 0~80% in only 1 hour.

The new portable power supply of BLUETTI can receive 2,400 watts of unrivaled solar charging input. This means it can act as a 3000-watt pure sine wave inverter that adjusts the AC charging rate.

It uses LFP cells, which offer more than 3,500 life cycles. Thanks to this, your BLUETTI AC300 can have up to 80% capacity range.

Other Portable Power Supply Models of BLUETTI

Aside from its new AC300/B300 off-grid power supply bundle, BLUETTI also offers its classic AC200 MAX/B230 and EB55 Pumpkin version packages. Here are their specific details:

The BLUETTI AC200 MAX is an all-around portable power solution successor and upgrade to the popular AC200P. Since Halloween is just around the corner, the off-grid power supply manufacturer is offering this product for only $1,899, allowing you to save $200:

BLUETTI designed the new AC200 MAX to work with an app, which can be accessed via Bluetooth connection.

AC200 MAX uses a standard 2,048Wh LFP battery pack.

AC200 MAX can be connected to a B230 or B300 battery module. Thanks to this innovation, consumers can enhance the capacity of this power supply by up to 8,192Wh.

The AC200 Max is able to accept up to 900 watts of solar input and 500 watts of AC input simultaneously, allowing the device to be fully charged within 2 to 2.5 hours.

AC200 MAX can also be used together with a solar panel or solar array. But, the solar panel should have a total open circuit voltage of 10-145V/MAX.12A and MC4 connectors.

BLUETTI's AC200 MAX can be charged and discharged more than 3,500 times before reaching 80% capacity.

It also uses a pure sine wave inverter, which offers 2,200 watts or 4,800 watts surge.

Another portable power generator that BLUETTI offers is its small but efficient EB55 model. But this time, the off-grid power solution pioneer is offering is releasing a pumpkin version, which would definitely suit the Halloween season:

BLUETTI EB55 can offer up to 537Wh capacity.

Consumers can charge and discharge this off-grid power supply more than 2,500 times before reaching 80% capacity.

It can also receive up to 200 watts of solar input and 200 watts of AC power. This means that you can fully charge it in just 2 hours.

Unlike the regular generators, EB55 relies on the safe and super-stable LiFePO4 battery, which is integrated with a batt management system, allowing you to have multiple protection layers.

Just like the two models mentioned above, it also uses a pure sine wave inverter, which offers up to 1,400W surge; 700W on regular use.

Right now, many individuals are enjoying their vacation somewhere along the beach or the thrill of hiking. If you, your friends, or your family members would also be into these activities outside the city this upcoming holidays, then you can rely on BLUETTI's portable power supply models to be your emergency off-grid power solution.

Meanwhile, the company's Halloween sale will start this Oct 28, which is expected to last until Nov. 4. If you want to know more details, you can visit this link to see other important information.

