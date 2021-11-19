"The air you breathe is filled with hidden dangers."

Air pollution is not just limited to the outside of one's home. Smog has become an increasing problem caused by burning, pollution, and rapid industrial growth. Xiaomi acknowledges the importance of purifying one's home as it launched its Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C.

Why Air Pollution Has Become a Huge Problem

Having dirty air at home can be quite hazardous to one's health. On average, Americans spend about 90% of their time indoors, where concentrations of pollution can be two to five times higher. This is due to the concentration of air circulating indoors without proper ventilation.

Here are the top causes of pollution indoors:

Combustion caused by smoking, carbon monoxide, and other burned material indoors

Molds and other biological agents

Pesticides, asbestos, and lead

Dust particles

PM2.5 (foreign particles less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter)

Pollen

Gases like formaldehyde

How Does the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C Fit into the Picture?

Xiaomi's solution involves a three-layer filter with a built-in High Efficiency Filter. Filtering air within one's home is an efficient and speedy way to purify indoor air. The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C removes 99.97% of pollutants, including odor, for a more comfortable home.

The purifier is built with three components making it portable and silent, maintaining comfort while being efficient. Xiaomi designed these filters to save energy along with the device's easy-to-change filter core.

The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C is built on these three components:

Primary Filter - The primary filter is designed to focus on dust, hair, and other large particles, including cotton fibers which are still foreign objects to one's body. High Efficacy Filter - This high efficiency filter is used to filter out inhalable particles and is 99.97% effective in removing particles as small as 0.3 μm and larger. This filter also helps filter out pathogens like allergens. High-Quality Activated Carbon - The high-quality activated carbon is capable of absorbing formaldehyde, harmful gasses, absorbing odors, and other volatile organic compounds or VOCs.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C Specs

The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C is uniquely designed to be an all-in-one air purifier capable of providing not just a healthy home but also a comfortable one. Disinfecting one's home is quite costly when done the conventional way, with sanitation and disinfection services costing up to $0.30 to $0.38 per square foot. Here are the specs of Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C that could deliver the same level of air-purifying efficiency:

Provides up to 5330 liters of purified air per minute with its 188 CFM (cubic feet per minute) CADR

Removes 99.97% of 0.3μm particles with its high-efficiency filter

1141 ft²/h coverage efficiency with its high-speed purification

The speed of purification automatically changes with its high-precision laser sensors.

Smart control works well with Mi Home and the Xiaomi Home app + Alexa + Google assistant.

Owners can also easily check air quality with the device's digital LED display.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C Energy-Saving Features

When one considers buying an air purifier, aside from the additional cost of purchasing the device, electricity is also another factor to consider. The device comes with 24-hour electricity consumption of just 0.7kWh with a 29W motor for low power consumption round the clock. This is significantly low when compared to other purifiers that usually run up to 60W.

Xiaomi has also built the device with smart technology that uses "Auto mode" to provide automatic purification speed adjustments. The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C adjusts to the demands of the room, meaning it either uses faster fans when there is more dirt in the vicinity or slower fans when the room is already clean enough.

The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C emits just a near-silent 31dB(A) to ensure that the purifier won't get in the way of the owner's night rest. This is to ensure that there are no sleep disturbances whenever the device is turned on.

The device can be put in "Sleep Mode" to avoid interrupting the owner's sleep, which is one of Xiaomi's non-intrusive features for its smart devices.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C Design

Xiaomi designed the device with a sleek minty feel in mind not only to match the fresh air it brings but also to make it an excellent addition to one's home. Aside from the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C being an incredibly effective device, it also acts as an aesthetically appealing smart home addition.

The device's filtration works 360° making it most effective when placed at the center of the room. Of course, it also makes a great addition to tables, shelves, and computer tops, or on the floor without taking too much space at just 9.4 x 9.4 x 20 inches or 23.9 x 23.9 x 50.8 cm. The device is designed to purify 1870ft³ in just 10 minutes.

Why Buy the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C?

When one intends to purchase a purifier for their home, there are a few things to consider before buying one. Although it's a given safe and healthy addition to your home, making sure you purchase the best home purifier is important.

Here are a few things to consider before buying a purifier:

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C Price - The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C costs less than $219.99, far from the more expensive purifiers costing close to $300.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C Efficiency - The compact device is capable of purifying a significantly sized room without inefficiencies in its consumption and capabilities.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C Sound Control - The device not only stays effective and efficient but is also designed not to disturb one's sleep.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C Energy Consumption - With just a little amount of electricity, the device is capable of functioning throughout the day without unnecessary hiccups.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C Smart Abilities - The device can be completely controlled with a simple app that allows owners to adjust it to their preferences. The device even shows the Wi-Fi status, PM2.5 values, and its operating mode.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C Pros and Cons

It's only realistic that the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C comes with its own pros and cons. Acknowledging them will help buyers make a more calculated decision as to whether or not the purifier is worth it.

Pros:

Effectiveness - since microparticles can also be filtered, this makes the filter safe even for children.

- since microparticles can also be filtered, this makes the filter safe even for children. Energy efficiency - since the device doesn't take up too much energy, the overhead cost is extremely low.

- since the device doesn't take up too much energy, the overhead cost is extremely low. Design - instead of looking like a weird, offsetting machine, the purifier looks similar to an Alexa or a small speaker, making it easy on the eyes.

- instead of looking like a weird, offsetting machine, the purifier looks similar to an Alexa or a small speaker, making it easy on the eyes. Price - the price for the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C, although not too low, is definitely worth it for the quality of the device.

Cons:

Effectiveness - for those with extremely large function halls or warehouses, the device might not be enough to cover everything.

- for those with extremely large function halls or warehouses, the device might not be enough to cover everything. Price - the purifier is definitely not the cheapest purifier out there, but the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C definitely offers better filtration and purification compared to devices even within its price range.

The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C isn't your everyday purifier. It is designed to not only clean your home but also provide you with the comfort your family deserves. Check out the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C now and start your journey towards a healthier life with cleaner air indoors.

