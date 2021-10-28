(Photo : Hunter Harris)

Born in Sarasota, Hunter Harris has grown to become one of the elite collectors in the NFT art world.

Hunter Harris grew up a gaming enthusiast playing many video games, including those with in-game trading economies. Hunter used to monetize the game currency, earning himself an income from the in-game marketplaces. As he grew up, Hunter found a profound love for collecting, art in particular. Essentially, his whole life was preparing him for a successful career in the art world. Hunter has some space at Art Basel and recently purchased an ape for 45ETH ($170,000).

Hunter also boasts of an impressive career in the real estate industry, where he got to understand more about fungible assets. Coming to the NFT art world, Hunter has set his eyes on understanding the marketplace. He is analyzing the markets to evaluate the feasibility of making money from the sector's deals. He finds so many similarities between tangible real estate assets and NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

The COVID pandemic in 2020 fueled his drive to explore more about NFTs. Hunter was disturbed that collectibles were rarely available during the period. Numerous art exhibitions and fairs had been closed indefinitely, with little to do about it. Fortunately, Hunter spotted the possibilities of NFTs, as blockchain technology was increasingly becoming the buzzword for the season.

Hunter bought into the NFTs' blockchain technology ability to connect collectors and traders globally any time of day. He sees it as a solution to the need to travel, as artists and collectors can conveniently link and trade. In addition, NFTs provide an excellent platform for collectors to diversify their portfolios. Hunter also sees it as a significant step for the industry still within the emerging stages to keep up with fast-paced technologies. Hunter believes NFTs will be a great revolution for the art world. He sees so much potential in the NFT space for different families and individuals to create and build wealth.

With a deep understanding of the NFT space, Hunter is becoming a trusted advisor to many collectors. He wants to continue expanding and growing more relationships to hit certain career milestones. Hunter's goal is to become a broker for NFT art and guide clients into transactions; to lead this to the Art Basel one-piece art. This includes advising collectors and families to diversify their portfolios into NFT. He believes there is a lot of money to be made in this space, and he wants to build his wealth from it.

Hunter's advice to everyone is to learn to go after what you desire. He draws a lot of inspiration from Neale Donald Walsch's words: "Life starts where the comfort zone ends."

"I was given this quote by a friend when I was living in Asia searching for collectible Louis Vuitton explorer trunks. Although it is not comfortable to be a pioneer in a new space, I take the initiative in living where my comfort zone ends!" says Hunter.

