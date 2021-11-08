Forgetting one's password is a common experience that happens to around 78% of people. It can be even more troubling, especially for those who have recently upgraded from Windows 10 to Windows 11. PassFab 4WinKey is a hidden gem that can solve your problem when you forgot Windows 10/11 password.

However, there are ways to fix this problem and provide the user access and recovery to their accounts despite forgetting their password. This problem might not seem as important to some, but it is actually a widespread problem that could result in more than just inconvenience but also disruption of work.

Part 1: Upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11

When upgrading your unit from Windows 10 to Windows 11, it is vital to make sure your computer can handle the specs of the newer operating system. Should your computer not be equipped to handle Windows 11, it is recommended that the user sticks to Windows 10.

Microsoft Windows 11 System Requirements

1 GHz or faster dual-core 64-bit processor (you will have to use either Intel, AMD, or Qualcomm)

At least 64GB of storage

At least 4GB of RAM

DirectX 12-compatible GPU that comes with WDDM 2.0 driver

720p display that is either 9 inches or larger

Active Microsoft Account

Stable internet connection

Let's say you do have an active Microsoft account that hasn't expired yet, but you've run into one very critical problem, you forgot Windows 10/11 password.

Part 2: Changing Windows 10/11 Password

Tinkering around trying to recover your password can result in potential damages, especially if you try too much that you are locked out of your account. There is an easy way to fix this problem, and this is through using PassFab 4WinKey.

PassFab 4WinKey has its own advantages being a very simple tool to get over a very technical problem. There is a three-step process to follow, and after that, you'll be able to get your password back without losing data in no time.

STEP 1: Download, install, and launch PassFab 4WinKey on a different computer (not the locked computer).

STEP 2: Choose a device (either CD, DVD, or USB) and click Next.

STEP 3: The chosen device will be formatted, and all data will be lost. Click Next.

STEP 4: PassFab 4WinKey will burn a bootable disk on the chosen device. Give it a few seconds to finish.

STEP 5: Follow the instructions shown to fix your password problem.

Insert the CD, DVD, or USB into the locked computer, restart, and press the boot key until BIOS Setup Utility appears.

Highlight the inserted disk name from the boot option, and click Enter to start booting.

Choose the target Windows system and feature, and click on the locked account to unlock the computer.

STEP 6: Access your computer.

Pros and Cons of PassFab 4WinKey

Before getting into the specifics, here's a brief pros and cons segment for the PassFab 4WinKey application.

Pros:

Gives an attractive and really easy-to-use graphical user interface

Remains extremely easy to operate for beginners to advanced users

Easy to contact free online tech support

No hacks or jailbreaks needed

Cons:

The application has version-specific functions

The free trial is only available from the PassFab 4WinKey website.

The free trial version, though limited, is still significantly useful. You can try it out for yourself to see if it is really effective.

There could be other times wherein the Windows 11 upgrade won't necessarily be behind why you forgot windows 10/11 password. Sometimes, users that leave a computer with a unique password for a very long time then come back to it often forget over time.

Part 3: Change Windows 10/11 Password via Settings

Changing your password through Windows 10/11 can be done through the following steps:

STEP 1: Click on the Start button on your keyboard or computer Menu.

STEP 2: Go to Settings.

STEP 3: Click on Accounts.

STEP 4: Go to Sign-in options.

STEP 5: Look under Password and click the Change button.

STEP 6: Change your password.

Once this is done, you'll be able to access Windows 10/11 with your new password.

Part 4: Change Windows 10/11 Password via Control Panel

Changing your Windows 10/11 password through the Control Panel is equally easy as well.

STEP 1: Search your computer for Control Systems and open.

STEP 2: Click on User Accounts.

STEP 3: Click on User Accounts again.

STEP 4: Select Change User Account Control Settings.

STEP 5: Click on Create a password reset disk located on the left.

STEP 6: When you see the Forgotten Password Wizard, click Next.

STEP 7: Select the drive to store the password and click Next.

STEP 8: Go to the Current User Account Password, type in a password, and click Next.

STEP 9: When everything is finished, click Next then Finish.

STEP 10: Once finished, remove the disk and store it away in a safe location.

This is a great way to create a backup should you forget your password in the future.

Why Trust PassFab 4WinKey?

Of course, credentials are crucial when entrusting your device to a particular software; trusting just any app would not be a good thing to do. It is why PassFab clearly stands out as an effective and reputable app that isn't just about retaining your password but also acting while avoiding being intrusive to your unit.

Here are a few reasons why PassFab 4WinKey is reputable:

The system functions externally. The system uses a USB, CD, or DVD to do the booting giving the owner full control of the process. The system is programmed as a tool to be activated instead of a tool that digs for user data. The company behind PassFab 4WinKey is composed of professionals who have been consistently providing help to those in sticky situations like forgetting a password.

PassFab 4WinKey, by far, is one of the least intrusive ways to gain access to your own computer. Even if the application is used on a different device like a friend or family member's device, you can rest assured that they won't have access to your account when you retrieve your password.

