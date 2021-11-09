(Photo : Folabi Clemént Solanke)

Being able to help people living a world away and make a difference in their lives is an incredible accomplishment. It can inspire a feeling of worldwide connectedness, to know that the way we are living our lives is also improving the lives of others. Some people have ambitions to help others, but as they start climbing the corporate ladder the will to help others starts slipping down their to-do list, only to end up as a "what if."

That's not the case for Folabi Clement Solanke. Solanke is an entrepreneur who has made helping others in need one of the main focuses of his life. Helping others, especially the people of Nigeria, has been a prime motivation for Folabi. Growing up, he watched his Nigerian-born parents struggle financially as new arrivals to the United States. Never one to shy away from hard work, Folabi started working at just 15 years old. He hustled in a restaurant kitchen, making sure he had something to contribute to his household. As he got older and college approached, Folabi worked 3 jobs to be able to pay tuition.

Even with a successful education and profitable career, Folabi was still focused on working hard. It's what got him to the top, after all! While he continued to hustle, his hard work started to become more directed towards people who were less fortunate, instead of building his own wealth. He realized that there are millions of other people out there who didn't have the same opportunities he's been bestowed with, and so decided to help them as best he could.

This is what inspired Folabi to co-found the nonprofit organization GENERATIONS Nigeria with his cousin. This charitable nonprofit aims to provide various necessities and school supplies for the people of Nigeria, where his parents are from. Folabi works with food banks, sports teams, influencers, and his vast network to help supply essential supplies to young Nigerians. He has been able to provide enough food and clothing to support 1,000 Nigerian citizens every year. GENERATIONS Nigeria also funded the construction of a soccer field for children to enjoy, as well as soccer balls, backpacks, and cleats. His ongoing effort is making a noticeable difference in the village his mom is from, and he even earned a great honor from the leadership there.

This is an ongoing effort by the philanthropist who is just 29 years old who has achieved heights of success and has a big heart, full of generosity. The future holds many more successes for the young entrepreneur. Folabi plans to build schools throughout Nigeria to support the education of the next generation there. He then wants to build schools in other places in need around the world, as well as provide even more food, clothing, and supplies. These are ambitious goals, but Folabi has never been the one to give up. Folabi is on his way to becoming an inspiration and an icon of what a true millennial entrepreneur and philanthropist can be.

