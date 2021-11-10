(Photo : Reece Mennie)

When people talk about success, hard work and persistence often top the list, while little is said about motivation and inspiration. It's the root of all the strength and confidence required to push yourself harder every day. Only someone who has walked this path and built an empire from scratch will realize the importance of inspiration to an aspiring entrepreneur. Reece Mennie is one such example. The serial investor and entrepreneur from the UK has shifted his focus from hardcore business to investing his time in motivating others through his podcasts.

Apart from being a prominent name in the business and investment world, Reece is a normal family man. He loves to spend time with his family, playing with his 4-year-old daughter. Just like most of us, he is passionate about traveling and cherishes the moments he spends with his father watching his favorite football team play at the stadium. If he, as someone just like any one of us, can accomplish such milestones in business, then anyone can.

Reece started his journey with an alternative investment introducing firm Hunter Jones. Founded in 2013, the company has now turned into a giant investment firm creating value for its partners. His next venture HJ Collection is a professional property development company working closely with key property development partners in the UK market. With his years of experience in sourcing, developing, introducing, and raising capital for lucrative property developments in the UK and worldwide, Reece has been guiding these two ventures as the CEO to become two award-winning companies.

With a thirst for new business ventures and an interest to explore more investment opportunities, Reece utilized the time during the pandemic-related lockdowns to evaluate the market. He noticed that digital platforms had experienced a huge surge in the number of users, and that's when he decided to venture into a new business in the digital marketing space. He started his third company, Bigas Marketing, during the pandemic. The company helps businesses develop successful, cost-effective marketing strategies with a strong ROI.

His entrepreneurial ventures do not stop there. Reece opened a boxing academy and gym to make the most of his time during the pandemic restrictions. Dennis & Dyer Boxing Academy is dedicated to training the next generation of professional boxers in the UK while also being a hub for the local community to develop valuable connections. His boxing academy and gym is now helping members reach peak performance by supporting them towards a healthy lifestyle.

After accomplishing a series of milestones in his career, Reece now wants to share his hard-earned knowledge and experience with people across the world. He believes his success story, which started from zero and has now reached a business empire, will inspire millions to follow in his footsteps. To achieve this goal, Reece has launched a series of podcasts titled "Mennie Talks." His podcasts are intended to motivate people to venture into business more confidently. He invited prominent figures from the business world to his podcasts who shared their real-life experiences and achievements with people to help them chase their goals. "Mennie Talks" is a fulfilling venture for Reece, who is using this as a platform to guide others starting a new venture.

