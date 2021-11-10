(Photo : Alec Hanson)

Born in Upland, CA, Alec Hanson has grown to establish himself as a successful entrepreneur in the mortgage business. Alec is a contemporary leader within the mortgage industry, constantly striving to improve. He began his career in 2004, funding over $85M, and was named Rookie of the Year by Scotsmanʼs Guide. Since then, Alec has each subsequent year landed on Scotsmanʼs Top 200 originator list finishing his best year at $185M.

Alec started his coaching career, leading to the growth of a successful branch network in Orange County. The branch hit its peak in 2010, funding over $1B at the branch level. Alec has since then received the Housing Wireʼs Rising Star award for 2017 and 2019 and the national mortgage professionals 40 under 40, clinching the award three years in a row. Today, Alec serves as the senior vice president of production for loanDepot for the Pacific Southwest Division, overseeing approximately $8B in annual production.

The dynamic coach and thought leader believes in leading and coaching in the trenches of the mortgage business. Alec is the founder of loanDepotʼs Modern Lending Playbook, a strategic and tactical tool designed to equip, train, and evolve the standard mortgage professionalʼs skill sets in the modern era. It has so far impacted thousands of students across the country, helping them find their success in the mortgage business.

loanDepot is uniquely positioned as a tech-driven and local professional empowered mortgage company. It's currently rated as the number two retail lender in the country and among the top five mortgage providers after including the megabanks. An industry leader, loanDepot offers world-class customer experience, a truly digital mortgage process, a strong consumer brand, and invests in local mortgage professionals with training and support to help them build powerful personal brands. loanDepot also sets itself ahead of the competition with its wide range of mortgage products, superior consultative wisdom from its local mortgage professionals, industry-leading technology, powerful consumer-facing brand, and more significantly in its fantastic pricing.

Alec is also the author of Bypassed: A Modern Guide for Local Mortgage Pros Left Behind by the Digital Customer. It is a comprehensive book detailing a systemic approach to help mortgage professionals succeed in the digital world. Alec is also the host of a modern lending podcast.

A highly ambitious individual, Alec is looking forward to more success in the industry. He wants to scale and grow the loanDepot brand to become the number one mortgage company in the space. Alec also shares a personal goal to be known industry-wide as the dominant thought leader and sales executive, helping transform lives.

Alec advises other aspiring entrepreneurs in the mortgage business to embrace authenticity and integrity to create an unparalleled work ethic. He believes in getting truly honest with yourself and embracing accountability as part of the driving factors to success in the mortgage business. He also encourages others to venture into the mortgage business, as there is a massive potential for success if you are motivated enough. Besides, change is amazing, and you are capable of it at any time and any point in your life.

