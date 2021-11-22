USB-C is currently one of the fastest and versatile charger connectors in the market. Because of this, various gadget creators are integrating this technology in their laptops, computers, smartphones, and other devices.

Right now, USB-C is still considered the industry-standard connector for transmitting power on a single cable. On the other hand, you can also use this connector to transfer data to your laptop or computer.

Meanwhile, giant laptop manufacturers, such as Apple and Microsoft, are integrating USB-C ports into their MacBook and Windows laptops.

On the other hand, advanced iPhone models also rely on USB-C chargers to have power, allowing consumers to use them all they long. But, there are still some factors you need to consider when purchasing a USB-C charger.

Why You Need a USB-C Charger

As of the moment, most high-end laptops and smartphones are using USB-C ports. Unlike most Android mobile devices, which are integrated with Micro-USB ports, iPhones usually have lesser charging time since they are integrated with USB-C ports.

These include iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. On the other hand, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and other popular Apple gadgets also offer USB-C ports most of the time.

If you are a fan of ultra-thin laptops, you will most likely have models designed with USB-C ports. Since this is the case, many experts conclude that most manufacturers would soon use USB-C type as their gadgets' ports. Once that happens, then consumers would most likely need chargers that are compatible with these ports.

Right now, various tech firms are offering advanced USB-C chargers. One of them is KOVOL Sprint. If you are one of the consumers who want to have an efficient and advanced USB-C charger, then here are several reasons KOVOL Sprint could be your best option.

KOVOL Inc Wants Your Charging Experience To Be Smoother, Smarter

KOVOL Inc. started way back in 2008. Since Apple and other giant tech creators are releasing next-gen mobile devices and computers, KOVOL has been making efforts to design advanced chargers that can keep up with these technologies' performances and functionalities.

"We manufacture flagship-level smart charging devices with up-to-date technologies and sleek designs, which are vetted and trusted by millions of customers around the globe," said KOVOL Inc. via its official website.

For those who want a device charger that can offer a faster and more efficient charging experience, you can check KOVOL's Sprint USB-C charging products. These high-end chargers are compatible with various Apple and Samsung devices.

To help you further, here are the features that KOVOL Sprint 120W and 65W USB-C chargers have to offer:

Thanks to its advanced 120W charging output, the KOVOL Sprint USB-C charger can power up your MacBook Pro 16-inches model in just 1.7 hours. On the other hand, it also simultaneously offers up to 60W of power to two MacBook models through USB-C PD ports.

Screenshot from KOVOL Sprint Amazon

In addition, the KOVOL Sprint USB-C charger also offers intelligent power distribution capability. It means that this advanced universal charger can disperse the required power to each device for maximized charging efficiency, allowing you to power up multiple devices simultaneously.

KOVOL Sprint USB-C 120W charger is compatible with MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, as well as iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. Aside from these, you can also use this charger to power up your Samsung Galaxy smartphones and Dell devices.

Screenshot from KOVOL Sprint Amazon

Aside from the mentioned features above, KOVOL's USB-C charger is also integrated with GaN II technology. It allows the product to have 37% more efficiency compared to the standard 100W charger models in the market. It means that it can offer higher charging performance and better heat transfer capability, protecting your device and itself at the same time.

KOVOL Sprint USB-C 120W's Q-Pulse tech also ensures safe charging features such as surge, over-current, over-voltage, short-circuit, over-charge, and high-temperature protection.

Just like the 120W version of the KOVOL USB-C charger, this product can also support MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12. On the other hand, this gadget accessory is also compatible with Windows laptops and Google Pixel smartphones.

To give you more ideas, here are the features it offers:

Equipped with Kovol's exclusive Q-Pulse charging tech and multiple protection features, problems such as short-circuit, over-current, and other issues are eliminated. Meanwhile, a 24-month warranty is provided for ultimate buyer confidence.

Screenshot from KOVOL Sprint Amazon

KOVOL Sprint's PD port with 25W PPS supports ultra-fast charging of Samsung Galaxy. On the other hand, this USB-C desktop charger also features PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 charging technologies for dynamic, quick charging of any compatible device.

KOVOL Sprint USB-C charger is also integrated with GaN technology. Thanks to this innovation, it can charge up to four devices simultaneously. Meanwhile, intelligent power allocation supplies optimal charging for each device.

Screenshot from KOVOL Sprint Amazon

On the other hand, the USB-C charger also offers dual USB-C ports（65W total output）to support simultaneous fast charging of your MacBook Air (45W) and iPhone (20W). It is also powered by gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors. Thanks to this GaN technology, the KOVOL Sprint USB-C 65W charger can last longer without overheating despite its small size (2.99" x 1.61" x 1.61").

When it comes to charging time, KOVOL Sprint 65W can power up your MacBook Pro, especially the 15.4-inches model, from 0 to 100% battery power in just 2 hours. In the case of the iPhone 13, it can charge your smartphone from 0 to 50% in less than 30 minutes.

Right now, most individuals across the globe are working at home, which is quite different before the pandemic started. When people are doing their jobs in their offices, their laptops and computers don't run out of power since their companies have already set up their work devices' cables well in place.

But, if you are working at home, it is quite hard to maintain the power of your devices since ordinary charges can't keep up with your heavy online workload, which clearly consumes a lot of power. If you are one of these individuals, you need to get your own KOVOL Sprint USB-C charger.

