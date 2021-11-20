(Photo : Glenn de Leon Garza)

Glenn de Leon Garza has been creating characters for the most well-known games, such as Star Wars: Knights of the Eternal Throne, Star Citizen, Borderlands 3, Friday the 13th, Farming Simulator, and others. In this interview, he provides insights on the role of 3D artists and the future of gaming.

How did the guy from Mexico land a job with major studios and lead the art department of a world-class franchise? Tell us how it all began for you.

Gaming has always been my passion. My brother and uncle often brought new games to play with us. The unique virtual worlds that these games offered fascinated me-even though we were restricted to a Win 98-based PC and many of the games my brother and uncle could install were just demos that you could run again and again. Among my favorite games was Perfect Dark. There are times when the game package included a DVD with the behind-the-scenes footage of how a game is made, which had been my favorite aspect since I wanted to know how they did it. It has always intrigued me.

It was difficult to pursue an artistic career in Mexico 10-15 years ago. During those days, there was very little directly related to video games; the biggest focus was on films and animation. Video art could be studied at a few schools, and there were a limited number of employers in need of video art talent.

Fortunately, a local college in Monterrey opened a Digital Art Major program two years before I graduated from high school, and I decided that I would take advantage of this opportunity. The program was oriented towards IT rather than art. There were a lot of coding classes. It was often IT professionals with little education who were our tutors; they wanted us to learn independently. Nevertheless, we had some professionals from the animation and video art fields among our tutors.

And another miracle: I've been offered an internship at a newly established outsourcing company in my city. This is the only company in Mexico creating games at the time. How surprised I was to be hired! To make matters even better, they taught me the ropes. From then on, I was hooked. It was just a week after I graduated college that I began working for them!

From working for a Mexican studio to developing characters with Star Wars, Borderland, etc., what was the path?

A portfolio is all that matters in this field. For this reason, you need to build it gradually. I worked on DarkOrbit Reloaded, an MMO in outer space, for my first project. Through this project, I came to realize how little I knew and how much I still needed to learn. The project itself wasn't difficult.

I felt overwhelmed by even this, however, as a recent graduate. Fortunately, my team supported me in overcoming this challenge.

By strengthening my skills, I was able to perform well when our company got games like The Sims and Heroes of Dragon Age. My childhood favorite game was The Sims, so I was thrilled to be given the opportunity to work on it!

Step by step, I was specializing in 3D art, and building my portfolio. As a result of this, I have worked on games such as Star Wars: Knights of the Eternal Throne, Star Citizen, Borderlands 3, Friday the 13th, Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered, Farming Simulator, and more. To reach this level took years of work!

You have been active in gaming for about 8 years now. What changes did you notice during this time?

We live in a different world now. There was a surge in mobile devices, hardware performance, and connection speed, making it possible to create more realistic digital universes, which are always accessible online. There are various factors that have affected gaming: for example, it is becoming more challenging to find a game that is purely single-player. At the same time, many people enjoy playing online.

Now, every tiny detail in new games is better than before. Normally, players probably won't even notice these details. In spite of this, professional artists will notice that you're now able to distinguish between copper and iron more easily on the screen.

The GameDev process has become faster and more efficient. With Unreal Engine 5, game designers have been able to create environments and textures that players can explore in a detailed way. Metahuman Creator, among others, allows real-time characters to be created in hours rather than months!

What are some projects that you are mostly proud of?

The Galaxy on Fire is my most memorable project. During my early career, this game was so popular. This was one of the first projects which required a great deal of technical expertise on my part.

I was pushed to improve my skills quickly, or else I might not meet the quality requirements. I now do things differently and evaluate things differently. Working with that team helped me a lot. They improved my skills so much.

Although it was a big challenge, one of the most satisfying projects I got to be a part of and contribute to, was for one of the most respected and well known IPs across the globe, Star Wars: The Old Republic, where I participated as a character artist and while difficult, (just imagine having the responsibility to create something worthy of Star Wars), it was definitely a personal accomplishment, It was also particularly challenging because Star Wars has a defined and specific style that falls under a certain threshold. I was able to overcome the challenges and use all the skills I previously developed, all those hours mastering zbrush and 3ds max, all the design knowledge, breaking down and reverse engineering all the existing media to borrow the same principles and feel from the IP, knowing how to work in a team and being able to collaborate and keep consistency between all of us working at the same time, all helped me in the goal of bringing a new design to life in a way that could fit a very unique world like the one from Star Wars.

Another good experience I've had was working on The Sims: Freeplay. I grew up playing Sims games, and this game is loved and played by so many people, so being able to contribute to this game was a big deal for me.

With every new game and project comes a new challenge, and this was not the exception, the team working on this, was struggling because Sims has a specific style that requires a great deal of expertise in stylized texturing, luckily for me it was a welcome challenge because hand painting textures is one of my favorite things to do and I joined the team to bring extra support to my teammates and the project.

It was a lot of work but this is where you get to witness how all the experience you've gathered throughout the years adds up and lets you tackle this new obstacle, in this case all the things I've learned while working on Heroes of dragon age and even games like Temple run 2, how to handle the lightning, the painting of the textures, the technical tricks to maximize the resolution, all of that combined allowed me to extrapolate into how I tackled working in this project from the Sims and bring it to final.

Is there any advice you would give to someone interested in following your path? How does one become a 3D artist? Where can one land the dream job?

This is a wonderful job, and it's really exciting to express yourself this way! The feeling of seeing your creation live in a huge game with millions of players is incredible. Every time I see something I created or had a chance to contribute to in a game, I get excited. Game development is an incredibly creative endeavor. Projects have their own rules, styles, and technical needs that make the work exciting. The key to success in this industry is delivering better results continuously. You can get inspiration by reading, playing, and traveling.

Second, be prepared to work hard. Burnout is a common issue in the gaming industry due to its intensity. Artists can overwork due to a variety of reasons, most of which are beyond their control. Outsourcing companies often have delays, which can cause artists to overwork. The workload can sometimes be enormous and deadlines tight. For something like World of Tanks, you simply can't fail. We've sometimes worked 16 hours straight, leaving at 4 a.m. It's been tough! It takes time to become an artist, and achieving artistic mastery does not happen overnight. Always practice as much as you can, take feedback seriously, and ask for a mentor.

You should also build a portfolio that shows your ability to follow a project's style. Keeping focus is important: if you're making characters, you should only include characters in your portfolio, not weapons, landscapes, etc.

Your interviewer always needs a specific task to be solved, so let them know right away if you have a unique superpower to help them.

Gaming is a competitive industry, so if there are any confusions, you may lose out on a great job opportunity.

Be prepared to show your portfolio at all times. We can miss out on so many opportunities if we don't have our resumes and portfolios ready when an opportunity presents itself.

Last but not least, remember to have fun making art!

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.