Looking for a cracking deal but can't find one? PureVPN has got you covered.

It's Black Friday around the corner and you're looking for a sweet deal. We've got something that will knock your socks off!

There are many VPNs on the market, but few can be trusted. This Black Friday, get 82% off on a 2-year PureVPN subscription. You'll never have to worry about your data or device being compromised again! With over 6,500 servers in 78+ countries and an easy-to-use interface, you can't go wrong with this offer!

PureVPN is now running the biggest deal of the year by offering 82% off on a 2-year subscription plan. In simpler terms, you only have to pay $1.99/month for the next two years. This is the best time to save money and use a high-speed VPN on multiple devices.

Monthly Subscription Cost

For most people, VPNs are just a way to watch TV shows and movies that aren't available in your country. However, this doesn't tell the whole story. A VPN can help you protect sensitive information on public WiFi networks or provide security against hackers trying to steal your identity.

With so many features and affordable prices, PureVPN has become one of the world's largest providers of virtual private networking services. But what does it cost? Let's find out more about these benefits and how much PureVPN costs for a month!

PureVPN costs $10.95/month if you are going for a basic monthly package. But, you can get PureVPN for 3 months, 1 year, or a 2-year subscription plan to save money. The best part is that the Black Friday deal is cheaper than other VPN providers in the industry. Pay only $47.76 for a 2-year subscription plan and get all the premium benefits.

Add-ons

If you want to get even more out of your PureVPN membership, you can buy add-ons. You can pay for them monthly. There are many different options, like dedicated IP addresses. Dedicated IP addresses are special IPs that only belong to you and will not be blocked by other people using PureVPN services. For $1.50 per month, you could buy a dedicated IP from Australia, Canada, Germany, Malta, or the United Kingdom - or any of the US options too!

Servers

When you go to a new country, it can be hard to connect to your primary streamer or country channel. And, the more servers that VPN has, the better chance of finding a fast and dependable connection. PureVPN has servers in 78+ different countries, so if someone is looking for an optimized server in Africa or Central and South America, they'll have options.

What You Get With PureVPN

PureVPN is a VPN service that offers the best features to enhance your security and privacy. These add ons include IP protection, malware prevention, and ad blocking. The company also has a military-grade encryption process called AES 256-bit ciphering for all data flow between your device and the server. This ensures no one will be able to intercept your information if it travels through an unsecured network or system.

In addition, PureVPN does not keep logs of any type of user activity on its servers. This means you can browse with peace of mind knowing that there's nothing to worry about when it comes to online safety! At $1.99/month, this VPN service is affordable and worth every penny spent for the features offered by PureVPN.

Here's a quick rundown of all the benefits that you get with PureVPN:

Access to 6500+ servers

Enjoy ten multi logins

Stream region-locked channels

Prevent DDoS attacks

VoIP services

