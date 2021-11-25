Bluetooth Headphones are for those who want a superb listening experience without the hassle and tangling of wires, which would also be more prone to breaking or having a connection problem with its system. One of the best focuses of tech is going wireless, and it has applied it to ventures including music and entertainment, one that can also use for gaming.

Best Bluetooth Headphones for Sale This Black Friday

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's AirPods Max was unveiled in December 2020, the last Apple product to unveil in the year of the pandemic, bringing an over-the-ear experience for users regarding audio and entertainment. The headphones are known for being a truly-wireless device, surround sound, bringing a full integration on Apple's devices, and connecting smoothly with iPhones, Macs, and more.

The AirPods Max has been lauded for its capabilities and a sound signature that has focused on an immersive noise-canceling sound and focuses on performance. The only con is that it is expensive, with its Black Friday price at $429, $120 off its original price of $549.

Bose QuietComfort 45

Bose QuietComfort 45 features a large bore that would help in making the experience a comfortable one, especially when accustomed to long times of using the headphones for streaming, listening, and more. It is one of the most affordable but quality wireless headphones in the list and industry, bringing the promise of Bose engineering to the table.

The QuietComfort 45 now sells at Amazon for $279 from its original price of $329.

Read Also: Amazon's Black Friday Best Seller is a $20 Classic LG Flip Phone

Sennheiser HD 450BT

Sennheiser is another audio-focused brand that is known for its Hi-Fi and immersive sound offers, now bringing a sale for one of its popular headphones, the HD 450BT. The take on Senheisser to wireless over-the-ear wearables is a superb creation, especially with sound signatures that focus on other styles, including treble, mids, highs, and mid-bass.

The HD 450BT also has fast-charging and active noise canceling features, on sale for $99.95 from $199.99.

Sony WH-100MX4

Nothing beats a classic and known entity in the market, especially with Sony's WH-1000XM4 over-the-ear headphones that focus on noise canceling and a superb music listening experience. The focus of Sony is bringing a well-rounded headphone experience for all, with low latency and quality connection despite its wireless feat.

Sony's headphones are the most expensive on this list, coming in at $248 from its $330.

Anker SoundCore Life Q30

Budget headphones are also a must these days, but that does not mean that quality and sound experience should be sacrificed by people, especially with the Anker SoundCore Life Q30, which focuses on Bluetooth Headphones that has noise cancellation, fast charging, and a low latency feature for movies and gaming from wireless devices.

The Anker SoundCore Life Q30 is sold for $80 on Amazon.

Related Article: Samsung's Black Friday Deals Include Galaxy Note, Galaxy Buds, and 4K TVs.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.