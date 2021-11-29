(Photo : Zhi Ko)

He has conquered the entrepreneurial realm big time and has emerged as a leading face of many successful ventures.

They say choosing an entrepreneurial career is not an easy job, as one has to be highly dedicated and focused on attaining glory in it. Given the demanding situations that come along the journey, many have faced them and emerged as true winners, conquering the world of business in their way. Zhi Ko is one such name who has done exceedingly well in his career and has donned many hats by establishing different ventures and is truly successful at it. Zhi Ko has achieved a multipreneur status in his professional career, running multiple businesses, namely Radiance Gaming, which has its interests in e-sports and Coindust, a micro-investment app.

He is a known name among business circles today, having held several positions in other businesses. Many are unaware that this top businessman was once a pro tennis player who transitioned from an athlete to an entrepreneur. Given the disciplined lives both these professions carry, he says it was not difficult for him to make the switch and excel in his new life as a businessman. "Perseverance and resourcefulness are what these both required, so it was an easy journey for me as I was well versed with it," says Ko. Talking about his venture, Coindust, a micro-investing app having made investing accessible to anyone who wants to build a portfolio, he says that the primary aim for introducing this app was to let people access investment technology. It has made crypto investing accessible for those who aspired to step into that zone and make it a big success.

His other venture, Radiance Gaming, was created to spread awareness about e-sports and promote the ideals of gaming ethically. He strongly feels that the gaming industry is constantly rising, right from mobile gaming to gaming equipment. One name continually strives to achieve more and conquer further milestones in his entrepreneurial career with his fantastic body of work.

