In the last few years, we all have witnessed how technology has become integral in every aspect of life. Almost every industry relies highly on technology for day-to-day operations. To make it easier for the end-users, many tech companies are educating the audience to gain the right knowledge and get equipped about the digital medium. Bilal Issifou, an alumnus of HBCU has brought a wave of change in the tech sector. Along with him, Kendrick Trotter is working towards creating a healthy atmosphere in the tech field.

Bilal is the brainchild behind Unchained Inc., a tech startup that gives students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) a platform to gain education and thereafter get employed. Precisely, Unchained Inc. is playing a critical role in removing disparities and allowing students to showcase their talent in the world of digitalization. On the other hand, Kendrick Trotter's company 'Us in Technology' is working towards diversifying the tech industry through its different education programs and partnership seminars with global technological companies.

Kendrick's company is constantly striving to raise the bar of the tech sector. Through exclusive training, minorities and underrepresented people are educated and placed in different job roles of sales, marketing, coding, engineering, digital marketing and other technical works. Through this mechanism, the tech company helps in building relationships with one another that helps everyone grow on different levels. This partnership of Bilal and Kendrick is indeed a game-changer for all the minority communities who have stayed back in this modern era of information technology.

While speaking about this fruitful association, Bilal Issifou said, "Kendrick and I are not just working to excel, but we also have a goal to assist the aspiring professionals in a way that makes them grow as the upcoming CEO or an entrepreneur. Be it people from any race or diverse community our partnership intends to bring a change in the tech field by educating, nurturing and developing the underrepresented people from different walks of life." The duo aims to take their partnership to grow on a global level.

Besides educating the students, Bilal Issifou and Kendrick Trotter are even partnering with different clients from the tech world. "The technological sector is rapidly growing and evolving. It is important to partner with potential clients and gain the right knowledge", added Kendrick. Leveraging the SaaS platforms that connect underrepresented people, Bilal and Kendrick are significantly contributing to the tech sector. So far, they have created a network of more than 15,000 people and have placed more than 3,100 candidates

Out of those 3,100

100 of them have started earning a 6-figure income in the following year.

To learn more about their current raise and or to participate please email Bilal at: info@unchinedinc.com and Kendrick@usintechnology.com

