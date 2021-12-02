(Photo : Lewis Webster)

Lewis Webster is an entrepreneur, social media marketing expert, and events organizer currently based in Los Angeles, California. He was also a music producer and founded his own music label when he was 19 years old. As a person working behind the scenes for many artists, Lewis was able to sign multiple deals with Spotify. Today, he's best known as the head of Blackspire Capital, a social media marketing company.

As a child, Lewis grew up in a rough neighborhood and thought becoming successful would only be possible if he got himself out of it. He was business-minded, even as a young boy, and the idea of running his own business was what kept him inspired to keep going. At only age 11, he bought and sold stuff on eBay, made websites for people, and spray-painted his friends' gaming consoles.

Lewis gained vast experience from building his own music label with the help of his best friend and business partner. He learned a lot not only from the music industry but also in digital marketing, social media management, and events planning. A few years later, he has turned his company, Blackspire Capital, into one of the world's largest social media consulting firms.

Blackspire Capital offers primary services, including consulting on clients' growth on social media and managing a brand's authority. The company has a team of passionate and vastly experienced marketers that use their expertise in helping clients build their presence online. Blackspire Capital, under Lewis' leadership, is working with the top social media platforms to provide desirable results for its clients.

Lewis's success is important to him not only because he materialized his dream of owning a business, but he also survived mental health challenges. Even today, he still struggles with bouts of heavy depression and health anxiety, and it's his work that keeps him distracted from these issues. Lewis explains that his anxiety attacks are at their worst when he's not as productive as he should be and after a long pause from work.

Lewis admits being a very ambitious person, so self-limiting and some moments of doubt contribute greatly to his struggling mental health. Most people in his family worked regular jobs, and he was the only one who chose to run a business for a living. Lewis was also the first one from his clan to finish college, which added to his limiting beliefs that hindered his drive for success.

Despite his struggle with mental health problems, Lewis still achieved success in his multiple ventures, inspiring people with the same struggles. He believes that anybody can change their life no matter where they come from, as long as they're determined enough. Lewis encourages all aspiring entrepreneurs to be knowledgeable with information technology as it will give them such an advantage in the long run.

In the future, Lewis envisions Blackspire Capital as the number one consulting firm for social media marketing. He will continue to expand his portfolio while expanding the company to make this vision become a reality. In addition, Lewis wants to be more involved with charities that deal with mental health awareness. People can check out Lewis's Instagram page to learn more about his business and connect with him.

