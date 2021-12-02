(Photo : Maria Dolgusheva)

Maria Dolgusheva is a pioneer in the field of HR analytics. With her 13 years of experience in the HR industry, she brings reliable insights in navigating the new normal of leading a remote team using technology and data. Almost instantly, managers and company leaders had to adapt to making a hybrid work environment functional. Maria's experience and her use of technology helped her make that transition more quickly than many of her peers.

With most of the workforce working remotely, leading a team has proven to be quite the challenge even for seasoned managers. Maria Dolgusheva understands that data is the key to effectively leading a remote team. With the use of analytics, she can help managers and stakeholders better understand the needs of their team, anticipate their challenges, and therefore improve the teams' chances of hitting their objectives.

Maria Dolgusheva brings to the table her experience as a Manager for the Human Resources and Service Center and Analytics for PandaDoc, a software company. By analyzing the data obtained from pulse surveys, Maria Dolgusheva can usher in better practices to meet the needs of the new normal in working environments.

The HR Analytics Rockstar: Using Data to Elevate the Employee Experience



Maria holds an MBA in Business Analytics from Hult Business School. Before working for PandaDoc, Maria made waves in the HR field as a Performance and Talent Director in the oil and gas industry. Her education and experience in HR have equipped her with the necessary skills needed to meet the challenges of managing a workforce in the 21st century.

Maria's revolutionary approach to HR analytics uses data derived from pulse surveys to understand the employee experience. Traditional methods employed conducting surveys yearly. Although this provided some information to managers and stakeholders, it was not enough to derive reasonable conclusions. Furthermore, by the time the annual survey occurred, some challenges that occurred early on were left unaddressed and began to fester. The pulse survey provided data - data that Maria was able to convert to specific action items. Managing a remote team brought about new challenges, and Maria has the solution for that.

During her stint at PandaDoc, she was able to help build the company from the ground up. She was initially part of a three-person HR team in charge of two hundred employees on-site. Using her revolutionary technique of utilizing data in HR, the company workforce has grown by two hundred eighty per cent. This immense growth can only be attributed to Maria's approach to HR analytics.

Her career has taken her to many locations worldwide. She is familiar with HR practices in Moscow, Munich, Dubai, and San Francisco. Maria's experience with applying data values to HR practices has helped prepare her to take on the challenge of managing a remote workforce with the confidence of a veteran.

Establishing a Work-Life Balance While Working From Home As Explained by Maria Dolgusheva



Working from home was the dream for many employees just a few years back. Saying goodbye to long hours of commute and being able to work and earn while in the comfort of your own home was the dream realized. But what was a dream quickly spiralled into a living nightmare for those ill equipped and untrained managers who struggled to meet the demands of leading a remote team.

Managers had to quickly think of ways to effectively manage their teams working remotely. Strategies employed previously were no longer effective as workers deal with family issues while working from home, significantly impacting employees' productivity in a remote setup.

Support from managers plays a crucial role in productivity, as was discovered by Maria Dolgusheva. However, it is a reality that not all managers are equipped with the necessary skills to connect with their employees personally. Data analytics provides managers with the tools that they need to bridge this gap.

By using data gathered from pulse surveys, managers can make intelligent decisions that are crucial in ensuring the proper management of the team. Maria Dolgusheva believes that companies can leverage data to meet all aspects of business goals. With the correct data, managers will better manage teams and help avoid feelings of burnout among all team members.

Managers will understand employees better, and stakeholders will be better positioned to make the right decisions with the proper data values. Maria Dolgusheva believes that HR analytics provides the solution that managers and employees alike are looking for. Her groundbreaking approach in utilizing data to improve workplace management in remote locations has proven that data is the future of business.

The Pulse Survey: Setting the Stage for Data in HR



Maria has long since understood that yearly surveys were not enough for effective leadership. Now, more than ever, employees need more engagement from their leaders. By using the pulse survey, managers can better understand what their employees need. This data helps companies manage the workforce better and can lead to lesser turnover rates.

Using data to drive decisions is critical, especially now with the highly dynamic working conditions.

Pulse surveys are conducted weekly to help managers understand current issues as they happen. Maria uses pulse surveys to meet the following objectives:

Gather employee feedback

Use data to make reliable predictions

Help companies address minor issues before they escalate into big problems

Assist leaders in identifying trends in HR

Determine what affects overall team performance

Make data actionable for all stakeholders

Determine employees' happiness and contentment in the workplace

Pulse surveys, by their nature should be short and frequent. Maria recommends limiting the survey to three questions, and conducting the survey each week. Although small in number, Maria makes sure that these questions are able to answer hard-hitting concerns. The key to utilizing data from pulse surveys lies not in how many questions are asked but what questions the employees answer.

Practical survey tools to gather data from pulse surveys are Google Survey, Lattice, Culture Amp and 15Five. Answers to these surveys are confidential. However, managers can see the aggregate data they need to make data-driven decisions. To get the most out of weekly pulse surveys, managers can focus on the following areas of concern:

Employee Engagement

Work-Life Balance

Manager Support

Employee Wellbeing

Professional Relationships

Maria on Managing Employee Turnovers

Maria understands that the turnover rate directly reflects problems in the recruitment process or issues in the expectation setting of performance standards. High turnover rates affect overall company performance, especially now when teams work remotely. Empathy is expected of managers and stakeholders. However, empathy is not enough to keep workers engaged.

The most common reasons for leaving include:

Stress

Poor job satisfaction

Conflict in management and leadership style

Managers are the turnkey solution in controlling the turnover trends. By using data to analyze trends, companies can better understand why employees leave and take the necessary actions to help keep the employees still on board. Maria has the skills needed to properly segregate the data to yield meaningful results.

For example, employees who leave during their first year of tenure will have a different reason compared to seasoned employees. Various factors will need different courses of action from managers, and Maria can help prepare companies to address them with her HR analytics skills.

Maria Says: Don't Wait For the Exit Interview

One of Maria's more innovative ideas when it comes to workforce management is her approach to the exit interview. Traditionally, exit interviews serve to give companies insight as to why employees are leaving the workplace. The problem here is that when exit interviews are conducted, it is already too late to address these issues for the employee that it has directly affected. Employees leave, and their reasons for leaving are passed on to be addressed at a later time.

Maria's take on the exit interview is simple: don't wait for the exit. Do the exit interview now. This implementation may seem like a radical approach, but like most of Maria's approaches to HR analytics, this technique works. By knowing how employees feel while they are still in the company, managers can better address these issues before they become the reason for leaving.

What could have been another figure in employee turnover can be reversed by taking some time to conduct periodic exit interviews- even before an actual exit. Managers can do frequent exit interviews now and then quarterly to yield the best results in HR analytics. By knowing what issues to address, managers can retain top talent and help control employee turnover rates drastically.

Maria's solution to the exit interview dilemma is this: Don't wait for it to happen. Some of the best questions to ask when conducting these mock exit interviews are the following:

What can the company provide you in order for you to be successful in your career?

What are some of the changes you want to see in the company?

What are your goals, and how can the company help you achieve them?

What is it you like the most about your job?

What do you like the least about your job?

Working remotely poses some unique challenges to managers. Over the past year, it cannot be argued that leading with empathy is crucial for effective leadership. Especially with the remote working conditions, workers are looking to their managers to support them. Maria's approach to using HR analytics through pulse surveys and exit interviews provides managers with workable solutions to manage a remote workforce.

Transforming Remote Leadership the Maria Dolgusheva Way

Maria's approach to HR analytics in transforming the workforce is breaking the mold of HR standards. Working and managing a workforce remotely brings challenges that were previously unheard of in traditional HR management models. Maria has shown that with the correct data, managers can make the right decisions with calculated metrics.

Maria demonstrates that an effective system can integrate all the data from various sources from recruitment to payroll and compile them to make actionable solutions. With HR analytics, Maria helps companies elevate the employee experience to leverage it to meet company goals. Data analysis is more crucial now than ever, with the workforce being more dynamic.

Because of the increasing dynamics brought about by remote work models, data analysis is a critical part of effectively managing a workforce. Through proper data analysis, managers are spared from hit-or-miss solutions. Data values help managers make calculated decisions, even when the times are ever-changing.

Maria not only transforms HR processes, but she also helps transform entire companies. With her experience in driving workforce growth in PandaDoc, she is able to apply these insights to help companies achieve the same growth. A company that has an HR team capable of analyzing data values can be better equipped for success. Maria uses these values to help companies make the right decisions that can impact employee retention.

Even with the challenges that the current working conditions pose, Maria is able to use her skills in HR analytics to drive company growth. It is exciting to see what this trailblazer has to offer for the future of HR analytics. Maria is not only a visionary when it comes to HR solutions; she is also an influencer in the field of HR.

With Maria Dolgusheva's approach to HR analytics in these challenging times, companies can continue to leverage their growth by retaining top talent. This can only be done by doing two things: showing empathy and employing technology enabled data to make the right decisions. This strategy can help companies survive the challenges of managing a remote workforce and help them rise above the competition.

