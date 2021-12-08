(Photo : Shamayun Miah)

In an interview, Shamayun Miah, who has been in senior leadership and consulting roles in the technology industry, shares his views on how technology, innovation and human ingenuity could be used to save our planet. Shamayun Miah has extensive experience of consulting, and he cares about his community, and the environment.

As humans, we are largely shaped by the times in which we live. We have always had to adapt to our ever-changing environment. Although there have been significant leaps within the technology sector over the past few years that have allowed us to progress and accomplish things that were once thought impossible, there is still room for improvement for this innovative sector. We can use human ingenuity to adapt even further for the good of ourselves and our planet said Shamayun Miah.

There are many ways in which technology is helping us become more sustainable, from smart farming, electric vehicles (EVs) to solar power that is helping reduce carbon emissions. However, no matter how you look at it, there is still much room for improvement.

The earth's warming over the next decade is unavoidable, and with that reality comes an increased risk of physical and economic hazards. We have to rapidly decarbonize our economy and daily lives in order to prevent the most severe effects of climate change after 2030. And digital technology will play a massive part in this decarbonization journey, said Shamayun Miah.

We all know that industrialization coupled with technological advancement has affected the environment positively and negatively.

On one hand, many global environmental concerns, such as ozone depletion, climate change, declining biodiversity, and so on are getting worse because of technology use. On the other side, same technology has given rise to plant-based plastic, carbon capture, smart grids, and other innovations that are pushing us toward a more sustainable future.

What type of technology is pushing boundaries?

Shamayun Miah argues that here are many technologies that people don't think about every day that are helping us to be more sustainable. For example, intelligent farming techniques (including different sensors connected to mobile networks and IoT) means farmers can remotely monitor crop growth and soil moisture, improving yield while reducing water usage.

Cheap energy storage. The new age of electric vehicles has rapidly expanded the lithium and cobalt batteries market-and drastically reduced their price. If we were to compare the cost of lithium ion batters, they used to cost £750 per kilowatt-hour, which today, they only cost £150.

LED light efficiency. LED lights are quickly replacing traditional incandescent bulbs in houses, with an 84 percent market share expected by 2030. In 2030, LED lights are expected to decrease energy consumption by 40 percent.

Carbon capture and storage. Shamayun Miah commented that instead of simply focusing on completely decarbonizing the key industrial commodities that produce plastics and concrete, we should also consider capturing the carbon generated when these items are produced in a safe way. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) allows companies to capture carbon at its source, compress it, and transport it to a permanent storage location. The technology has the ability to significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions while also having the potential to generate more money if CO2 could be converted into other items profitably.

Shamayun Miah voiced his passion for Digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, big data, IoT, and edge computing which are helping to create new systems that will help heal the planet. Advance analytics and AI are being used to analyze large complex volume of data to make sustainable decisions, including decisions that impact climate, water, biodiversity conservation.

Shamayun Miah said that many innovative technologies are at the research stage or under development that can significantly impact our fight against climate change. These include

For example, graphene - vehicles could be powered with just tiny amounts of hydrogen present in the ambient air.

Many people are switching to meat alternatives in order to reduce their carbon impact. By reducing greenhouse gases, the planet may save roughly 8 gigatons each year by substituting alternative meats for animal flesh.

Global farmland use might be reduced by more than 75% - an area equal to the US, China, the European Union, and Australia combined - without meat or dairy consumption, yet still feed the planet.

16 million plastic bottles end up in landfills every day in the UK alone; globally, the issue is just as severe. According to a UN report, there could be more plastic in the ocean than fish by 2050. Plant-based Plastic - It is made of agricultural scraps, mostly from sugarcane, wheat, and corn, compared to traditional plastic made from petroleum. Many bioplastics are biodegradable, either in industrial landfills, industrial compost, or home compost. These are some of the innovative technologies that could help us in the fight against climate change.

What are the barriers to technology helping our planet?

One of the challenges is about making people aware of all the technology that exists. There are technologies available at every level, from big corporations to small businesses. There are also technologies available for everyone that uses energy, whether it is the person living in a house or an apartment.

Some technologies can help you monitor and control your energy usage and improve your efficiency. The first step for everyone should be to find out what technology exists and how we can use this as a stepping stone to implement further measures. This will enable us to become more sustainable and help us to achieve the objectives set by the Paris Agreement.

According to Shamayun Miah one of the most significant challenges to living a sustainable lifestyle is the cost. Going green can often bite down hard on our budgets, from paying higher for thermos flasks to electric vehicles. We need more help from the government to make the transition to green energy consumption.

The answer is not technology only. The budget challenge is people breaking old habits; this requires a behavior change. We need to educate ourselves and change our lifestyle to make an impact, which will take time.

As a society, we are trying to learn from our mistakes, which is why people are now thinking about how technology can help us be more sustainable. There is a lot of opportunities out there for everyone, whether you're a business or a consumer. This needs to start with us going back to basics. We need to think about how we could use technology to be more sustainable.

Another example is that of EV cars. This is a big area for development, and it's going to play a massive part in the future of our planet. But one of the things that still need to be answered is how do we charge these vehicles? Do we need more power stations, or do we use our existing infrastructure? If the latter, then we don't need to build out too much new infrastructure. Instead, we need to think about how we will solve this problem of charging EV's. For example, there are already parking bays with charging points for EV's, which is great to see. This shows how technology can help us become more sustainable and improve the livability of our planet.

What would you say to someone who is looking to go down the technology route for sustainability?

One of the most important things people need to do when developing or using technology is that they need to understand what they are trying to achieve. This means that it's essential for them to conduct research and find out what's already available. If you are new to sustainable technology, then there is a lot of information out there, so you shouldn't be afraid to look around and do some research before you take the next step.

You can also search online for different organizations that are working on projects in this space. This means you can find an organization researching in this field or using technology to help people become more sustainable.

For example, there are many different AI-based digital platforms developing sustainable solutions for consumers and businesses. These enable people to learn how they can save energy and reduce their carbon footprint. And if you want to build a business around this, you can also tap into this market.

This can help you to launch a business or product that will help consumers become more sustainable.

Automation is increasingly pervasive in supply chains as a result of digital sustainability efforts. Automated technology can contribute to more effective processes while improving supply chain speed and virtually eliminating human error

Digital technology such as automation, AI and data can support supply chain efficiency, which helps the planet and company bottom line. Robotic Process Automation, AI and data can improve processing efficiency, supply chain speed, reduce waste and eliminate human error. These technologies can have a massive impact on the planet,

Shamayun Miah explained that everyone should get involved and familiarize themselves with what information is available; then, you will have a better understanding of how technology can help people become more sustainable. In addition, if you have an idea for something that you want to create or develop, then this is the best place to start. Digital technology and sustainability can flourish together.

