Online surveys are now structured not just to assist market researchers or customer experience experts but also HR departments. In today's complex world, various factors impact employee satisfaction, motivation, and morale in the workplace. The best and fastest way to understand all of these is for HR to conduct employee surveys.

However, to conduct employee surveys, HR teams must have the proper tools with the right metrics while asking accurate questions at a proper time. One of the core tools that can support both company and individual goals is 360 Feedback surveys.

What is a 360 Survey Software Like SurveyLab?

SurveyLab's online surveys will provide HR teams with the end-to-end solution for 360 Feedback surveys. This includes custom survey design, automated data collection, and report generation. You can add up to 6 different perspectives that include self-assessment, manager, peers, subordinates, customer, and suppliers. You can also decide which perspectives will be included, so with the same tool, you can perform 90, 180, 270, 360, or 540 feedback surveys.

SurveyLab makes it extremely easy for participants to take surveys. Each person receives a single invitation with an access link to a mini-panel that provides easy access and status of all assessments and surveys. This approach simplifies the data collection process as employees can take surveys at the time that is most convenient for them.

The administrator (can be more than one person) has easy access to all data, including individual assessments and aggregated reports for the whole organization.

About SurveyLab

SurveyLab is a scalable online survey tool designed to support HR teams by creating surveys, forms, and tests. It is a real Swiss Knife among survey tools that will allow you to conduct employee engagement surveys, employee satisfaction questionnaires, candidate experience, eNPS, pulse surveys, 360 feedback surveys, and online tests.

The tool can automatically generate reports and valuable feedback for HR and the rest of the organization.

A big plus is that SurveyLab requires no software installation. All you need is a web browser and web application to create online surveys.

SurveyLab Key Features

Through SurveyLab, HR teams can create and manage online surveys for employees to answer. HR departments can use the company's online survey tool to administer any type of survey. At the same time, it takes care of every step of the survey process, from data collection to report generation.

Moreover, SurveyLab boasts a handful of features that make 360 Feedback collection easy and efficient both for HR managers and employees.

Multi-language Support. Create surveys in any language. The system automatically detects the language settings of the respondent to match and display the best survey version available.

Flexible Survey Builder. Design a survey or use the provided survey templates.

Dedicated Assessee Reports. Individual reports with strong and weak sides are generated for each assessed person.

Mini-panel. Employees don't need to log in to take a survey. All requests for assessment are available on a single page with status.

Data Export. View reports online or download results to PDF, Excel, CSV, or PowerPoint.

Security System . The data that HR produces and the activities they work on in the web application are protected.

Mobile Support . Make online surveys and share them from one device to another, including through a mobile phone using an optional QR code.

Customer Support. Questions, technical issues, and other grievances can be forwarded to the customer support service for expounded assistance.

SurveyLab prides itself on creating online surveys to help businesses reach their objectives through efficient team performance. Moreover, SurveyLab's competitive advantage comes from its 360 Feedback system that provides a flexible approach to survey design and automatic reports for both assessed people and HR managers.

SurveyLab Review: What Is the Best 360 Survey Tool?

SurveyLab provides an end-to-end solution for 360 Feedback surveys. The HR team can design online surveys of their choice with the help of different scales and question sets. Then, they can send invitations by email or SMS and set up automatic reminders for employees that have yet to complete the survey. The HR team can also preview data reports in real-time and generate individual reports for each assessed person at the end of the process.

Check out what others have to say about SurveyLab and why it is regarded as one of the best online survey tools for businesses, as per reviews from numerous trusted sites.

"Great bit of kit, good alternative to Surveymonkey."

"Super fast and efficient support (technical & commercial)."

"Great Solution & excellent Customer Care."

"Brilliant without any doubt."

"Great value for money thanks to ease of use and ease of multilanguage setup/translation."

Why SurveyLab Is the Ideal 360 Survey Tool

SurveyLab allows HR teams to create and design online surveys to gain feedback from employees and empower them. The 360 Feedback functionality makes the whole process quick and easy to implement. This way, you can spend less time on administrative tasks and more on insights and development. A big plus is that the software can also be used for other purposes that include employee engagement, employee satisfaction, candidate experience, eNPS, pulse surveys, exit interviews, online tests, and more.

Businesses of all kinds and other organizations use SurveyLab as their means to empower their teams and organizations. With 360 Feedback, they can expand the self-awareness of the employees and leaders, strengthen important messages, and increase the likelihood of change. There is a proven correlation between engaged teams and company business outcomes.

Subscribe to the services offered by SurveyLab and access SurveyLab's simple pricing plans to see which premium provides your needs. From there, SurveyLab will work its magic on businesses and organizations wanting to improve their workplace culture to fulfill their goals.

