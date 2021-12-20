Online surveys proved to be a catalyst in data collection methods, especially since it's easy to deliver across digital platforms. Today, we encounter online survey tools that are both an advantage for researchers and businesses hoping to optimize the experiences of their participants and purchasers, respectively.

Individuals with aligned interests with the research can even participate through a free online survey. Because online surveys are fast-tracked in real-time, the reach and scalability will be expanded as results show up.

Nonetheless, online survey tools should be designed to work in both ways: helping the researcher to access data in their way and making participants comfortable with the interface.

What Is the Best Online Survey Tool?

As mentioned, the best online survey tool should be a delight for both researchers and respondents. Not just that. Results of online surveys should also be visible in real-time for researchers to see and analyze.

In that case, the progress can be tracked before all targeted numbers of respondents are achieved. At the same time, the online surveys must be convenient for the respondents' end. Then, researchers should be able to manage the data provided by these tools and use it according to their particular purpose.

Lastly, the best online survey tool must be easy to use, including customizing the type of survey and the questionnaire's format.

With that being said, here are the top 5 best survey software to use in 2022.

#1 SoGoSurvey

SoGoSurvey lands in first place for its simplicity and value. The end-to-end survey offerings provide designs that will be distributed across all platforms. Before SoGoSurvey dives deeper into producing analytics, the responses will have already been in front of the researcher, ready to be managed.

What Is an Online Survey Tool Like SoGoSurvey?

SoGoSurvey creates a survey design of researchers' choice. They will be responsible for distributing and analyzing the data after the targeted number of respondents is fulfilled. Like any online survey, they also offer paid plans.

However, the good thing about SoGoSurvey is that they don't cower behind paywalls. Whether a researcher is a free or paid user, they will still be entitled to customer service to answer their queries and issues.

Features and Benefits

Unlimited surveys and questions

24 slots for unique question formats

Has two logic branching freebies

Allows embedding surveys into emails and different web pages.

Caters to up to 200 respondents a year

Data can be exported in various forms

#2 Survey Monkey

The second best is Survey Monkey, one of the most popular online survey tools. The tool has a lot of offerings in its premium plans. The free version is still of great help but will limit some services like questions, question types, and respondents. Survey Monkey also boasts their multi-themed templates available for customization.

Across every top online survey, this one has a straightforward interface that will accommodate beginners in digital online surveys. Regardless, it pays off with other features that will provide the researchers with their anticipated results and accuracy.

What Is an Online Survey Tool Like Survey Monkey?

Survey Monkey lets researchers manage their questionnaires. Afterwards, the tool will take it from there by gathering opinions and sorting them into a data report, forwarded to the researchers. Users will be free to export their data into their favorite applications.

Moreover, Survey Monkey ensures that market researchers gain relevant information to power up their businesses. This feature goes along with other qualities like data encryption for heightened security and other management tools.

Features and Benefits

Easily create other forms of online surveys like quizzes

Gather responses and transform them into data

Obtain feedbacks through different social media app

Analyzes results with their analytics tool

Export results and integrate data to favorite apps

Obtains researchers insights for better data-driven decisions

Makes automated feedbacks using powerful integrations

Manage multiple researcher panels at once

Data transparency across admin controls and dashboards

Ensures confidential data with security encryption

#3 Qualaroo

The third is Qualaroo. Among online surveys, this tool will carry questionnaires to their rightful participants. Meaning they will already assume the role of marketing it across suitable participants.

The free version offered by Qualaroo gives off standard services to ensure that researchers will get what they generally need. On the other hand, their premium plans will grant market researchers everything they will need to manage their survey results.

What Is an Online Survey Tool Like Qualaroo?

Qualaroo is an online survey tool allowing researchers' questionnaires to land in the right hands at the right time. Their product serves researchers prioritizing results over templates with generated questionnaires already available to use from Qualaroo.

Qualaroo is beneficial for people who have no idea what their questionnaires would look like with their free ready-to-use templates. Aside from having a customizable interface and templates for the participants to enjoy, they also offer in-depth analysis to help researchers dig deeper into the responses created by the surveys.

The questions asked will be available in the 'Nudges' while the responses will go through the sentiment analysis. Several brands like LinkedIn and Glassdoor use Qualaroo to assess their users and improve their services.

Features and Benefits

Has unlimited 'nudges'

Audience segmentation

Sentiment Analysis

Offers visual customization

Has a feedback campaign consultation

Has advanced export capabilities

Integrates with Google Analytics, Slack, Marketo, and more

Engagement options

Survey customization

Audience targeting for questionnaires

#4 ProProfs Survey Maker

ProProfs Survey Maker graces the fourth spot with its advanced and analytical features. ProProfs offer more than free online surveys with analytical capabilities ready to be arranged and delivered to researchers. Businesses who hope to optimize their reach with analytics on hand can get a recommendation or two from this online survey tool.

ProProfs have free tools to accommodate their needs for researchers with a limited budget. But some of their major features are widely available in their paid plans.

What Is an Online Survey Tool Like ProProfs Survey Maker?

ProProfs make surveys more delightful with their professional templates ready to use. In this case, researchers will only have to customize the questionnaire to their likings. These templates house different employee and customer satisfaction surveys, NPS surveys, and more.

Currently, ProProfs' free online surveys will let researchers access these templates.

Meanwhile, the paid version will have major features, alongside marketing tools to expound every businesses' sales lead. Moreover, researchers can generate questions offered by their premium plans.

Features and Benefits

Free unlimited online surveys

Free unlimited responses

Has a survey scoring and logic

Offers professional templates

Can customize logo and branding

Presents ready-made reports

Offers advanced analytics

#5 SurveyLab

One of the best online survey tools researchers can use and gain advantage from is SurveyLab - one of the biggest online survey panels to date, with more than 100 million panelists residing in 150 countries.

SurveyLab is an online software delivering surveys and questionnaires that can underpin different survey processes, starting with its creation process, automated response collection, and real-time report generation.

Moreover, it offers a variety of features that help researchers achieve their goals by producing quality research instruments and several other attributes.

Because of that, market researchers who wish to increase their productivity by meeting the demands of their customers can survey targeted respondents through SurveyLab.

By doing so, the tool helps them dig deeper into customer experience, website intercept, knowledge tests, employee engagement, 360 Feedback, NPS, UX, and more.

What Is an Online Survey Tool Like SurveyLab?

Online surveys skyrocketed with the help of SurveyLab's services. The online survey tool does much more than collect feedback obtained from questionnaires.

They also let researchers view and manage reports from analyzed data in real-time. Meaning, once the survey has started, reports will automatically generate, allowing researchers to track their surveys' progress.

Then, as soon as users access the app on their web browser, logging in and creating their new accounts will automatically enable them to create online surveys.

Additionally, researchers can use the multilingual feature by SurveyLab to create surveys on a global scale, especially in targeting employee and customer satisfaction, as well as engagement surveys and a lot more.

With the help of SurveyLab, businesses that are heavily dependent on customer feedback can access ways to improve their performance.

Furthermore, SurveyLab has the advantage of being suitable for all types of surveys. As previously mentioned, anyone can create an online survey with this tool and receive more than feedback and results.

SurveyLab's Features

For a detailed overview, SurveyLab generates online surveys with the help of these features to make them easy to understand and easy to navigate for participants.

Work Automation - integrations like CRM, eShop, Marketing Automation software, and more, to automate both the research and reporting processes, pivoting on businesses.

Expanded Integrations - SurveyLab has teamed up with many tools, including Google Analytics, Slack, Cint, LiveChat, Intercom, Zendesk, Salesforce, and more.

Multilingual Support - ability to create multilingual questionnaires to be used globally.

Customer Support - any request for assistance is immediately shouldered by customer support.

Mobile Support - ability to create online surveys and take them on any device, including tablets and mobile phones.

Real-time Reporting - once the first published online survey collected a response, reports will automatically be generated. In this way, the researcher can analyze the data beforehand and keep track of its progress. The reports can also be exported to any form like PDF, PowerPoint, Excel, SPSS, or CSV file.

Security System - strong encryption processes will protect data transmission and other activities produced by the researcher.

Through these features, SurveyLab streamlines the ways businesses conduct market research via a straightforward survey panel. Moreover, it offers researchers the ability to take note of every survey outcome when delivered to participants.

Listed below are the advantages and disadvantages businesses can expect when using SurveyLab.

Pros

Flexibility. One survey tool for Customer Experience, UX, Marketing, and HR.

Dashboards. Create your own reports. BI class functionality allows you to mix data from different sources and surveys.

Multi-language support. Make your survey in any language. Add multiple languages to your survey and let the respondent select the survey language.

Multi-user support. Work in a team. Share your surveys, reports, and more.

Skip & branching logic. Advanced logic that can be based on questions, answers, respondent details, or survey metadata.

Flexible data collection. Any data collection method such as Link (URL), Email, SMS, Widget, QR code, or Mobile app.

Online tests. You can turn any survey into a test. Just add points to your answer choices and the system will calculate the score at the end.

API & integration. Integrate your surveys with any tool or software.

Great customer support. Dedicated customer support and tailored solutions.

Cons

Free version is limited to 50 responses per account.

System has a lot of features that make a new user spend a little time learning it. On the other hand, it is a good thing since almost all the features you may need are already there. In any case, there is always support ready to help.

Why SurveyLab Is the Ideal Online Survey for Research

Aside from generating online surveys that will fit the interest of both the researcher and participants, SurveyLab has proved its dynamicity by incorporating settings for businesses to use. Besides data and results, the online survey tool will also ensure that it prioritizes businesses' augmentation.

Along with being accessible globally and focusing on generating online surveys and delivering results to researchers, they also ensure that the other end will have a fantastic experience answering questionnaires.

With these tools, market researchers can gain more insight into what aspect of their performance needs improvement and what will remain in motion to attract purchasers.

