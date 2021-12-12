Solar powered generators amassed colossal support over the years with their low running cost and effective power storage, leading to innovations that improve and raise their caliber. The best part? There are portable solar generators you can bring anywhere you go, and BLUETTI has everything you need for a solar power gear you've been wanting to have.

BLUETTI joined the Black Friday sale last month. But if you missed it, BLUETTI is now offering the last chance for you to treat yourself to the solar powered generator you should've gotten this year for up to 30% off during the New Year's holiday. Not just that, BLUETTI's portable solar generator will bring you a balance of convenience and serviceability - a need during both non-holiday and holiday seasons.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI produces and delivers quality solar powered generators in hopes of building better earth and a blue sky. It was founded by established people who gained expertise in the energy storage industry in 2019. Since then, they have been producing portable solar generators for homes and flagship models that pulled millions of dollars in just two months' time.

Equipped with commitment, quality materials, and unrivaled service, these are holiday deals you should never miss out. BLUETTI boasts their most popular best solar generator deals like the AC300 & B300 Modular Power Stations, AC200MAX, B230, EB55, EB70S, and more!

What Is the Most Powerful Solar Power Generator Offered by BLUETTI?

Highly evaluated as the best solar generator, here are features from BLUETTI's solar power generation products, deals, and discounts you should check out!

#1 AC300 & B300 Modular Power Stations (Originally $3,699, Now $3,199) Save up to $3,400-plus with solar bundles!

Among BLUETTI's solar powered generator hot deals, the most popular top pick is the powerful, modular power beast - AC300 and its external battery packs - B300. It is the flagship of the year, beast among the beasts.

A muscular, compact power box with a 3000-Watt pure sine wave inverter under the hood, the AC300 is definitely one of the brightest stars in the solar generator industry. The AC300 itself doesn't have any battery built-in, which significantly reduces the weight. Yet, each AC300 can accept up to four external B300 battery packs, bringing the system's overall capacity to a whopping 12,288Wh!

The modular design makes it possible for one person alone to move the whole system one by one, letting you use it indoors or outdoors with different modules combined, at your will. Indeed, it is a portable solar generator you can bring anywhere you go.

The B300 battery modules use top-of-the-range LFP (lithium ferro phosphate) cells, making up 3,500-plus life cycles. In other words, with one cycle per day, the B300's can last over 10 years before the maximum capacity drops to 80%.

Furthermore, the AC300 can be charged with both AC and solar simultaneously at up to a groundbreaking 5400W while connected to two B300 battery modules. Additionally, the Bluetti AC300 also allows for connecting the new Bluetti Fusion Box Pro, which will double the voltage, power, and capacity up to 6,000W, 240V, and 24,576Wh. This is a solar generator for home and your whole families' essential needs that could last for days.

#2 AC200MAX and B230 (Originally $2,099, Now $1,899) Save up to $1,700-plus with solar bundles!

Joining the den of powerful portable solar generators is BLUETTI's AC200MAX, the all-around upgraded version of Bluetti's most popular classic model, the AC200 (originally launched on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo).

The new AC200MAX is powered by a 2,048Wh LFP battery but can also take up to two external batteries, including the B230 or B300, adding up to 6,144Wh with 2×B230's, or 8,192Wh with 2×B300's.

Featured with the 900W advanced MPPT solar controller, the AC200MAX can also be charged quickly up to 80% with direct sunshine in around two hours. This portable solar powered generator is a must-have for vanlifers, RVers, and campers.

#3 EB70 (Originally $649, Now $549 with a $100 straight saving for the Christmas sale) & EB55 (Originally $499, Now $449 with a $50 OFF coupon)

Besides the heavy-duty beasts, don't forget to hit the jump for more deals on portable power stations in this year's BLUETTI last Christmas sale in 2021.

Another standout for this Christmas is the newly released BLUETTI EB55 and EB70S - ultra-portable solar generators for power on the go.

The relatively larger unit, EB70S, packed with an 800W pure sine wave AC inverter and 716Wh ultra-durable LiFePO4 battery pack, it is the enhanced version of BLUETTI EB70, which was released earlier this year.

As for the smaller one, EB55 has a 700W inverter under the hood, and carrying a 537Wh LiFePO4 battery pack brings better portability.

While solar panel bundles remain to be the cream of the crop in this sale campaign, combined with the solar panels, these power stations will save our life when the wall outlets are out of reach or when the grid goes down. BLUETTI is offering bundles for almost all of its production lines. The following are the recommended bundles to avail of this Christmas.

Also Read: Best Black Friday Deals: Must-Check Bluetti Smart Home and Outdoor Products This November

#4 Other Recommended BLUETTI Bundles for Christmas:

AC300+2*B300+3*PV200 Premium Combo:

1-AC300: 3000W Power Station Module

2-B300: 3072Wh LFP External Battery

3-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

$5699 (Reg. $7444)

1-AC200MAX: 2200W, 2048Wh Expandable Solar Generator

3-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

$3099 (Reg. $3746)

1-AC200P: 2000W, 2000Wh Solar Generator

3-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

$2799 (Reg. $3446)

1-EB70S: 800W, 716Wh Solar Generator

1-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

$929 (Reg. $1048)

1-EB55: 700W, 537Wh Solar Generator

1-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

$949 (Reg. $1148)

ONE MORE THING BESIDE DEALS: Christmas Luck Wheel

Are your fingers itching to try some luck for Christmas and New Year? BLUETTI is feeling pretty festive, and they are giving buyers a Spin of the Luck Wheel with every purchase over $1,000 in December. This gives a 100% chance to win either a free 6-foot big Christmas tree, a free little power station(EB55, AC50S, AC20, or AC10), or some other little gifts for the holiday - just a little something to add some festive spirit!

Experience the thrill of the spin and the luck of the draw as to what your prize might be! Remember to pop in before the Luck Wheel ends on Friday 31st December 2021.

What Can You Run on a Solar Generator Like BLUETTl?

Depending on what model you will avail of, BLUETTI's solar generators can power up essential devices like mobile phones, desktops, and appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, water pumps, and more.

Now, if you want to get off the grid, BLUETTI offers models that can be used for vanlifers and the likes. Armed with a portable solar generator on the go, you can power up devices and appliances you take with you.

Most importantly, BLUETTI's heavy-duty solar generators can also generate power for critical medical devices like the CPAP machines and other health monitors you have at home.

Are Solar Powered Generators Like BLUETTI Worth the Money?

Solar-powered generators remain to be the best alternative for legacy generators, especially with solar energy generation being unlimited, low cost, fume-free, and quiet. Moreover, solar panel generators provide the best backup to power your home during power outages and other emergencies that could cut your electricity off.

BLUETTI's solar powered generators embody all of these features, alongside other qualities that impede potential drawbacks. Besides offering portable solar generators, they also have powerful gears to light up your homes anytime, anywhere. Check out BLUETTI's extensive selection of solar powered generators for the best deals!

Related Article: BLUETTI Launches the AC300: the Ultimate Power Solution



This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Thea Felicity

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.