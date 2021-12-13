(Photo : Caleb Boxx)

At just 20 years, Caleb Boxx has realized his entrepreneurial dream, building a 7-figure media powerhouse around YouTube automation.

Caleb Boxx is a YouTube automation expert and consultant. A pioneer in YouTube automation, the young digital entrepreneur generates income from making faceless YouTube videos.

Growing up, Caleb Boxx enjoyed hanging out with friends who were a bit older than him. Still, in high school, most of his friends were either in college or out of college. However, one thing that caught his attention is that very few got jobs after they were done with college. This meant to survive in this competitive world, he had to come up with a smart strategy. Besides, he never considered himself as one to work a 9-5 job. In his words, "I wanted a job where I could have financial and time freedom."

When he was 16 years, he started making YouTube videos. At the time, Caleb recalls he would live stream Minecraft videos together with his friends and get around 100 views. To them, this was a huge deal. In fact, Caleb notes they would joke around about how they have become famous.

As a thinker and a doer, Caleb started his hunt for viable ideas to help his YouTube channel stand out and attract more views. It was then he stumbled upon YouTube automation. To the YouTuber, this was a jackpot strategy considering the struggles one has to go through with traditional videos. It can be tiring and time-consuming to finally complete and upload a YouTube video from content creation to editing.

With YouTube automation, Caleb outsources most of the work, making the process less time-consuming. Caleb hires freelancers to write the script, narrate and edit, allowing him to work less than four hours a week and still make a fortune.

He currently has a team of over 140 employees. In addition to running his channels, Caleb and his team also help others automate their YouTube channels and grow their income. He has a mentorship and automation program where he mentors and educates people on automating their channels. They also provide their students with pre-monetized accounts and help them craft great ideas that will attract the audience's attention.

As most business challenges are inevitable, for Caleb Boxx, his biggest challenge was risking all his money to outsource his videos. Believing in his idea, he used the money he had made creating YouTube videos and invested it in the YouTube automation model. Looking back, Caleb notes that while it was a considerable risk, the rewards are incredibly satisfying.

His advice is to challenge your limits and always look for ways to be a better version of yourself. "Learning is a never-ending process, and the good thing about knowledge is no one can take it away from you," says Caleb.

For the young dreamer, his journey is far from over; in fact, he is just getting started. Together with his team, Caleb Boxx is aiming to build the largest YouTube channel media holdings company. Starting as an idea, his YouTube business model is changing YouTube automation.

