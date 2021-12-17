How Aquanaut Founder Gautam Tata is Using AI and Deep Learning to Make Fish Farming Smarter

(Photo : Anton Lucanus)

Billions of people depend on fish as a source of protein, and this ever-increasing demand has wiped out over 90% of wild fish stocks. You might think that fish farming (aquaculture) is a more sustainable solution, but this too is full of many challenges and drawbacks. Offshore aquaculture such as salmon farming in Norway takes place in the oceans where the fish are kept in a massive mesh cage and bred. There are many issues with this method, for example, sea-lice, a common parasite, develops in these salmon and can easily spread in the compact environment causing havoc. The only way to identify the parasites currently is for humans to manually check fish from time to time which is hugely expensive and time-consuming.

So what's the solution?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning Algorithms. That's according to Gautam Tata, the co-founder and mastermind behind Aquanaut. The company's first big goal is to make fish farming more efficient and sustainable by using AI to identify problems such as sea lice, before they create havoc in the fish populations. Setting up and running such AI algorithms is very expensive, which is why Aquanaut has proudly partnered with Google, Amazon, and Nvidia to test and build out the necessary Machine Learning infrastructure.



Gautam Tata studied computer science at California State University. His main area of expertise is in Deep Learning. Which is a branch of Machine Learning and artificial intelligence that works to imitate the way human brains operate and translate it to machines. Tata notes, "My core interest is using Deep Learning in physical and climate sciences such as Oceanology, Biology, and Climate".

The CSU campus Tata attended was in Monterey Bay. an area home to incredible biological diversity. It was here that Tata realized he could use his skills in Deep Learning/Machine Learning to better help and understand our ecosystems. Before founding Aquanaut he worked on a project called Deep Plastic that used algorithms to automate the detection of marine plastics using Deep Learning and Computer Vision. He was also part of a team that researched the sounds of Humpback whales to be used in a Machine Learning model for detection and identification. These are all great examples of how programming and AI can be an incredible asset in the fight against climate change and environmental degradation.

Where Software Meets Environmentalism

Tata first noticed the huge inefficiencies of fish farming whilst studying in Monterey. Realizing that he had a solution on his hands, he teamed up with Jay Lowe, a friend from university, and together they founded Aquanaut. The company's mission is to feed humanity sustainably by making fish farming smart and efficient using sustainable practices. They do this by installing 360 cameras into the fish pens and constantly monitoring the fish using AI. This allows them to detect problems with sea lice, wasted feed supply, cage integrity, and it even spots fish that are exhibiting unnatural behaviors. They can then compile all this data and give it to the fish farms for them to make informed decisions regarding their farms.

Beyond parasites, fish farms also waste about 20% of their human-grown feed. This leads to environmental pollution and produces excess levels of Co2. With feed accounting for 60% of fish farm revenue, they are heavily incentivized to reduce this waste. So by providing this data, Tata and his team are saving these companies a lot of money while simultaneously reducing the carbon footprint of the farms, a win-win.

Similar to humans, fish also experience stress from being kept in highly crowded living conditions. This stress releases cortisol, ruining the flavor of the meat for consumers. As demand continues to increase by 6% annually, farms have been meeting the demand by packing more and more fish into their nets. Sadly, quality-of-life decreases exponentially as fish-farms become overpacked. Poorly maintained enclosures, high rates of disease, and the aforementioned sea lice and feeding issues are the major factors that can improve or reduce the efficiency and sustainability of fish farming. With farms operating on tight budgets, Aquanaut's technology provides an ideal solution, as it's very easy to set-up, consisting of only cameras and some sensors.

Why Fish Farming Needs to be Smarter

Does making farming more efficient matter for sustainability?

Putting aside any arguments about the ethics and humanity of fish farming, improving the lives of fish stocks is in the best interest of everyone. From the farms who are saving money and resources, to consumers who enjoy a better end product, and to the earth itself whose resources are being utilized more sustainably.

In the words of Gautam Tata, "The Ocean is a precious resource to humanity. It covers 70% of the land and provides food, oxygen, and livelihoods to most of the planet. Aquaculture is just one aspect of what can improve the Ocean's health. If we as researchers can do so much to improve the Ocean with just a camera, imagine what we can achieve when we apply our brains and research to the other problems that the Ocean faces?"

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.